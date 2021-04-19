Due to the recent lockdown, cinema outlets including FWICE and IMPPA had written a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. In the letter, the unions had mentioned how vaccination campaigns could be deployed for day workers and also asked for permission to allow them to continue working on sets with fewer people. While the vaccination costs Rs. 250 per person, Aditya Chopra has decided to cover the costs of the vaccination campaign for daily workers.
According to a commercial source, last year Aditya Chopra contributed a sum of Rs. 1.5 crore to help Bollywood workers. Now, when he heard about the letter and the vaccination campaign, he assured him that he would bear the cost of vaccination for every day laborer in the industry. The idea is to carry out a mass vaccination campaign on the premises because it is impossible for a worker to get it after working 12 hour shifts.
Aditya Chopra will cover the vaccination costs of 15,000 Bollywood workers.
