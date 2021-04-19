Sameera Reddy, husband Akshai, children who tested positive for Covid 19, actor shares health update

Actor Sameera Reddy took to Instagram to inform that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. She added that her children – Hans and Nyra and her husband Akshai – have also tested positive for the virus.

She began by recounting how her son Hans was the first to show the symptoms: “A lot of people ask me about Hans and Nyra, so here’s the update. Last week Hans had a high fever, headache, body aches, stomach aches and severe headaches. tired. It lasted 4 days. It was very unusual. So we tested him and he was COVID positive. I have to admit that at first I felt completely panicked because even if you think you are ready, you are never completely up for something like this. “

She then revealed that her daughter Nyra was next to be affected. “Immediately Nyra started showing symptoms. She had a fever and stomach ache. I gave her a cold compress and paracetamol on SoS,” she added.

She revealed how the second wave of coronavirus affected children. “The most important thing is to know that the second wave affects many children, but doctors believe it has mild symptoms in most cases. Doctors also recommend vitamin C, multivitamins. A probiotic and zinc (Please consult your doctor.) I have done everything to make them comfortable and both are in a good mood and are back in masti mode.It is important to remember that while your children may become asymptomatic in a few days, they must still be isolated from people who have not been affected for 14 days to ensure it is not transmitted. “

She added that her stepmother, Manjri Varde, had not been touched. “Fortunately, my mother-in-law has not been exposed and lives separately. She tested negative.”

She then said that she and her husband had also tested positive. “Akshai and I tested positive shortly after the children. We started the medication, steam inhalation, salt water gargles, breathing exercises, pranayama and healthy meals and we follow up with diligently our doctors’ recommendations. Now is the time to be smart and focus on what helps. No negatives. No fear. Just be vigilant to protect yourself and others. We need to be aware of this . This is the only way. I will continue to make my content happy because positivity is my greatest strength right now. Stay strong. Be careful. “

For some time now, Sameera has been sharing articles about her struggles with body image issues. She has championed the cause of accepting her body and having a positive life.