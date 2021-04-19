Hollywood Hotel hits the block





The four-story hotel, which has a 3 a.m. liquor license and 10 slot machines, currently offers potential for future redevelopment, underpinned by existing B4 mixed-use zoning and an 18-month approval. m in height and an FSR ratio of three to one. Jolliffe said the hotel’s rooftop, accessible via a central stairwell, also offers the option of creating a rooftop beer garden. The hotel’s listing, which could cost more than $ 10 million, follows a spate of recent deals across the city, with a number of big players in Sydneys pubs pushing prices up far beyond pre-Covid-19 levels. Last month, the partially reconstructed General Gordon Hotel in Sydenham, west Sydneys, was purchased by the JDA Hotels from the Feros family for around $ 30 million. JDA Hotels has secured the Mountbatten Hotel in Sydney CBD Chinatown in Haymarket for $ 7.5 million. Other high profile deals include The Courthouse Hotel in downtown Surry Hills, which was bought by Moelis Australia Hotel Management for $ 22 million, and the Bidwell Hotel in the western suburb of Sydneys, bought by the Laundy family for $ 35 million. Justin Hemmes Merivale picked up Randwicks Duke of Gloucester for $ 32 million late last year.

