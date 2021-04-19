Blink 182’s Travis Barker declares his love for Kourtney Kardashian on her birthday





Travis Barker wishes Kourtney Kardashian a happy birthday.



Photo: 1. Instagram / Travis Barker 2. JC Olivera / FilmMagic / Getty 3. JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP via Getty Images





The Blink 182 rocker shared a series of PDA-filled photos with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on his 42nd birthday. Travis Barker paid tribute to Kourtney kardashian the day of his birthday. The reality TV star turned 42 on Sunday April 18 and Flashing 182 rocker took to Instagram to share a variety of intimate snaps of the pair. the All the small things rocker wrote: “I LOVE YOU FUCKING! “YOU ARE A BLESSING FOR THIS WORLD “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash“ READ MORE: Travis Barker praises his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian The 45-year-old drummer also showered the founder of Poosh with flowers, which came with a special installation and were shared on his Instagram story. The Blink drummer has previously hailed Kourtney as a “great mother and a great friend”. When asked if he prefers dating people with or without children, Travis, who shares daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, told Drew Barrymore: “I’ve done both so far. I’ve dated girls who didn’t have kids and I found it difficult because they would have a hard time understanding: ‘Why don’t you not go out to dinner every night with me? or “Why don’t you want to see me every night?” “And now I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things. “It just comes natural, it’s like a matter of maturity. And I also really like to miss someone and cherish the time I spend with them instead of being with them every day, especially at the beginning of the relationship. I think missing someone is so important. “ Watch him interviewed here: READ MORE: Facts about Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian The couple first confirmed their romance in February 2021 when the KUWTK The star shared an image of herself holding one hand with Barker’s trademark tattoos. If that wasn’t enough, the Damn it the rocker shared the same photo on his Instagram Story, tagging the Kardashian and making them both headlines. READ MORE: Do you know the words of Blink 182’s What’s My Age Again? Travis hasn’t let his romance slow down his work ethic, as he has confirmed that Blink’s next studio album 182 will be released this year. It turns out that in addition to releasing their single in a timely manner Quarantine, pop-punk rockers – which consist of Barker,original member Mark Hoppus and Matt Skiba of the Alkaline Trio – seem to have prepared the sequel to their 2019 album Nine. The reveal game where Barker shared an image of himself on social media with the caption “Grateful”. When a fan asked if they could expect a new Blink album in 2021, he simply responded with a resounding “YES”. Travis Barker confirms a new Blin 182 album in 2021.



Photo: Instagram / Travis Barker

READ MORE: Will Blink 182 play in Australia again?







