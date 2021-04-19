5 Bollywood Actors Who Recently Revealed A Casting Couch

The Actors Revealed the Couch Cast: In recent times, various Bollywood actors have stepped out and shared their experiences of the Bollywood casting couch, defying the myth that surrounds it and confirming its existence.

With the power dynamics and imbalanced structure of our society, cases like sexual harassment have been rampant and often go unreported. It is the sense of authority that the perpetrator derives from his position of power over his victim that leads to such atrocities. The same goes for the Bollywood industry, where various new role-seeking actors fall victim to this power system and harassed by the casting couches, which demand sexual favors from these actors.

Although its existence has been repeatedly denied, but growing awareness and movements like #metoo provide a sense of support, many Bollywood actors have recently revealed and spoken about their casting experiences.

What is a sofa casting?

When we say couch casting, it refers to a practice that is prevalent in Bollywood as well as Hollywood, which can be understood as if an aspiring actor wants a particular role in a movie, he is being asked to perform sexual favors. in exchange for the role. . It’s a way to abuse power from the casting director’s side.

5 actors who recently revealed a casting

Bollywood is no exception when it comes to exploitation and sofa casting is one such form of exploitation. Here is a list of actors who recently spoke about the casting layers.

Prachi Desai

The popular daily soap, Kasam sehThe actor recently revealed the casting couch she faced when she entered the industry. In a recent interview, she said she was asked for sexual favors to be dumped and said it was a ‘big movie’ which she immediately turned down. Although she declined the offer, the manager called her back, but she maintained her position.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Prachi said, I think there were very straightforward proposals made to be shown in a certain movie, a great movie, but I totally said no. Even after this director called me, after saying no, I still said that I wasn’t interested in your film.

Ankita Lokhande

Another famous television face Ankita Lokhande, popularly known for her role of Archana on Pavitra Rishtamade her way into the Bollywood industry in the movie Manikarnika also opened up to the casting couch. She said the first incident happened to her when she was quite young. She auditioned for a South Indian film and was asked to make a ‘compromise’, but was stubborn in going into the industry on the basis of her talent.

She was openly asked to ‘sleep with the producer’, to which she told him that I think your producer wanted a girl to sleep with, not a very talented girl to work with. The producer later apologized to her, but she made it clear that she was not interested in the offer.

Kalki Koechlin

Dev D star Kalki Koechlin who is best known for her eccentric roles in films like Satan, Margarita with a straw, and That girl in yellow bootsalso revealed the casting sofas in her interviews. She revealed it was a time when she was auditioning for movies, a producer asked her for a date, which she declined and said she was seeing someone right now, after that she did received no calls from the production house. for the role in the film.

The Gully Boy actor also opened up about mean comments from a director who claimed to have bought Russian prostitutes in the industry. She even remembered incidents of sexual abuse and said, I was sexually abused and first talked to my therapist and my then partner.

Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra, known for her role in the film Taare Zameen Par, has also appeared in various short films on the YouTube and OTT platforms. During a shoot with Kommune India, Chopra recently revealed her experience with the infamous Bollywood “couch casting”. Like any other new Bollywood actor, Tisca also faced an immense struggle in his early days in the industry, following the release and failure of his first film, Chopra explained how she received a call from a famous producer-director out of the blue.

His friends later revealed the stories about the director and said, “But you know, agreeing to make a movie with him is like accepting to be his pet for the duration of the shoot. Are you okay with that? ”Chopra upon learning this information handled the situation intelligently, befriended him with his son and wife to tell him.

Ayushmaan khurana

Not only women, but sometimes men are also victims of sexual harassment in Bollywood, which has come to light by Andhadhundhstar Ayushmaan Khurana. He is best known for his films targeting social taboos and stigmas like homosexuality, baldness and gender roles. He told a casting couch incident from its early days in the industry. The actor said he politely declined the offer.

In an interview, he revealed that a casting director told me, I’ll give you the lead role if you show me your tool. I told him I was honest and politely declined his offer. He was also dismissed for protesting against the deceptive practice of the “ solo test ” where 50 actors would show up out of nowhere, defeating the purpose of the same.

Hollywood and the existence of casting

It’s no surprise that casting also exists in the Hollywood industry, what is common is the exploitation of power, regardless of the institution. Various Hollywood actors have also raised their voices against the cast and confirmed their roots in the industry.

Numerous stars such as Thandie Newton and Charlize Theron have revealed how they were subjected to the horrors of the experience, following Harvey Weinstein’s allegations of sexual abuse that came to light. Reece Witherspoon said she was sexually abused by a director when she was sixteen and was pressured by officers to remain silent.Hunger gamesStars Jennifer Lawrence rejoiced in being forced to make a “ nude line-up ” early in her career. Charlize Therontold Marie Claire whom she once showed up to an audition at the age of 18 at a directors house, where she found him in his Hugh Hefner pajamas.