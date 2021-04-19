Today in history 04/19/21 | national

Today is Monday April 19, the 109th day of 2021. There are 256 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On April 19, 1995, a truck bomb destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people. (Bomber Timothy McVeigh, who, according to prosecutors, had planned the attack in revenge for the siege of Waco two years earlier, was convicted of federal murder and executed in 2001.)
In 1775, the American War of Independence began with the Battles of Lexington and Concord.
In 1865, a funeral was held at the White House for the President Abraham Lincoln, murdered five days earlier; his casket was then transported to the United States Capitol for a private memorial service in the rotunda.
In 1943, during World War II, tens of thousands of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto began a valiant but ultimately fruitless battle against Nazi forces.
In 1989, 47 sailors were killed when a gun turret exploded aboard the USS Iowa in the Caribbean. (The Navy initially suspected that a dead crew member had deliberately triggered the explosion, but later said there was no evidence of this.)
In 1993, the 51-day siege at the Davidian Branch compound near Waco, Texas ended as fire destroyed the structure after federal agents began to force their way through; about 80 people, including two dozen children and cult leader David Koresh, were killed.
In 1994, a Los Angeles jury awarded $ 3.8 million to a beaten motorist Rodney King.
In 2005, Cardinal Joseph ratzinger of Germany was elected pope at the first conclave of the new millennium; he took the name of Benedict XVI.
In 2013, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19-year-old student wanted in the Boston Marathon bombings, taken into custody after a manhunt that left the city virtually paralyzed; his older brother and alleged accomplice, 26 years old Tamerlane, was killed earlier in a furious attempt to escape the police.
In 2015, Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man died a week after sustaining a spinal cord injury in the back of a Baltimore police van while handcuffed and shackled. (Six police officers were charged; three were acquitted, and the city’s senior prosecutor ultimately dropped the remaining three cases.)
Cubas Communist Party chose 79-year-old man Raul Castro to replace his sick brother Fidel as first secretary at a key party convention.
Forerunners Donald trump and Hillary Clinton swept to resounding victories in the New York primary.
Canadian authorities put an end to a deadly weekend rampage, fatally shooting a man who had killed 22 people in shootings and fires in central and northern Nova Scotia; Gabriel Wortman was driving a replica police car during the rampage.
Actor Elinor Donahue is 84.
Rock musician Alan price (The animals) is 79 years old.
Pop singer Mark Flo Volman (The Turtles; Flo and Eddie) is 74 years old.
Former tennis player Sue Barker is 65 years old.
Motorsport Hall of Fame Al Unser Jr. is 59.
Former registrar Suge knight is 56.
Singer-songwriter Dar williams is 54.
Actor Kim hawthorne (TV: Greenleaf) is 53 years old.
Singer Bekka Bramlett is 53.
Latin pop singer Luis Miguel is 51.
Actor Jennifer esposito is 49.
Actor Jennifer taylor is 49.
Jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux is 47.
Actor James franco is 43.
Actor Hayden christensen is 40.
Actor Catalina Sandino Moreno is 40.
Actor-comedian Ali Wong is 39.
Actor Victoria yeates is 38.
Actor Coleman Gorge is 37.
Roots rock musician Steve johnson (Alabama Shakes) is 36 years old.
Actor Courtland mead is 34.
Retired tennis player Maria sharapova is 34.
NHL forward Patrik Laine is 33.