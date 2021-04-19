Entertainment
Chloe Zhao, ‘Nomadland’ Wins LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ Honors
Carey Mulligan and the late Chadwick Boseman were recognized for their performances in “Promising Young Woman” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.
Chloe Zhao was recognized as Best Director for Nomadland at the Dorian Film Awards on Sunday, hosted by GALECA; the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics. The drama also won the coveted Best Picture award.
“Nomadland is about a woman who embarks on a journey of grief and healing and ultimately of self-discovery and self-acceptance, ”Zhao said upon accepting the director’s trophy, adding that the award was“ deeply meaningful ”for her as the film talks about society facing difficult times.
Elsewhere, best LGBTQ movie went to musical dramaMa Rainey’s black background, while its lead actor, the late Chadwick Boseman, won for his performance. Co-star Colman Domingo accepted the award on Boseman’s behalf, calling the actor “such an incredible human, scholar, humanitarian and truly wonderful actor.” He added: “Creating complex roles on the African American experience and on people marginalized in society who are trying to stand up and have a strong voice, fighting for representation is the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. “
Carey Mulligan won the Best Actress award for Promising young woman, and Emerald Fennell received the award for best screenplay for the revenge thriller. “I’m so happy that (the movie) resonated, and I’m so grateful to (Fennell) for inviting me on the ride,” Mulligan said in an acceptance video.
Judas and the Black Messiah Star Daniel Kaluuya took home the award for best supporting actor, noting that he was happy that more people were finding out what his character Fred Hampton “stood for”, what he believed in and what he did for the black community. and the community in general. I really hope he continues to live on in everyone’s hearts and minds. “
Minari Yuh-Jung Youn won the award for Best Supporting Actress, while the film won the award for Best Foreign Language Film. Lee Isaac Chung’s drama follows a Korean family who move to Arkansas in search of the American Dream.
The Wilde Artist Award, which highlights a “revolutionary force” in entertainment, went to Dolly Parton in a category that included Elliot Page, Zhao, Regina King and Boseman.
All the winners were revealed in a Dorians Film Toast 2021 special, aired on the queer streaming platform Revry. The show was hosted by Karel, with presenters including Cynthia Nixon, Jharrel Jerome, Rosanna Arquette and Margaret Cho.
A non-profit organization, GALECA was launched in 2009 to recognize mainstream and LGBTQ-centric film and television content. Its more than 250 members are all active critics and journalists.
Check out the full list of winners below.
Best film
Nomadland (WINNER)
First cow
Threatening
Promising young woman
Sound of metal
Best LGBTQ Film
Ma Rainey’s black background(WINNER)
Ammonite
I carry you with me
Supernova
Uncle frank
The boys of the group
Best Foreign Language Film
Threatening(WINNER)
Another round
Bacurau
I carry you with me
La Llorona
Two of us
Best director
Chlo Zhao, Nomadland(WINNER)
Emerald Fennell, Promising young woman
Kelly Reichardt, First cow
Lee Isaac Chung, Threatening
Regina King, One night in Miami
Best screenplay (original or adapted)
Emerald Fennell, Promising young woman(WINNER)
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Lee Isaac Chung, Threatening
Radha Blank, The forty year version
Best Undiscovered Film
The forty year version (WINNER)
Aisles
First cow
Miss Juneteenth
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Shirley
Assistant
Best Documentary
Welcome to Chechnya (WINNER tie)
Disclosure (WINNER tie)
Collective
Camp Crip
Dick Johnson is dead
Time
Best LGBTQ Documentary
Disclosure (WINNER tie)
Welcome to Chechnya (WINNER tie)
A secret love
Born to be
Much love: the legend of Walter Mercado
Best Film Actress
Carey Mulligan, Promising young woman(WINNER)
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s black background
Best Film Actor
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s black background (WINNER)
Anthony Hopkins, The father
Delroy Lindo, Da 5 bloods
Ahmed Rice, Sound of metal
Steven Yeun, Threatening
Best Supporting Actress in a Cinematography
Yuh-Jung Youn, Threatening (WINNER)
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Candice Bergen, Let them all talk
Maria Bakalova, Next movie Borat
Olivia Colman, The father
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (WINNER)
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 bloods
Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of metal
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Chicago 7 trial
Most visually striking film
Nomadland (WINNER)
Birds of Prey: and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn
Mank
Soul
Wolf walkers
Campiest Flick
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga (WINNER)
Bad hair
Birds of Prey: and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn
Prom
Wonder Woman 1984
“We are crazy about you!” Rising Star Award
Radha Blank (WINNER)
Alan s. Kim
Kingsley Ben-adir
Maria bakalova
Sidney flanigan
Wilde Artist Prize
Dolly Parton (WINNER)
(to a truly revolutionary force in the entertainment industry)
Chadwick boseman
Chloe Zhao
Elliot Page
Regina king
