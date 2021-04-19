Chloe Zhao, ‘Nomadland’ Wins LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ Honors

Carey Mulligan and the late Chadwick Boseman were recognized for their performances in “Promising Young Woman” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.



Chloe Zhao was recognized as Best Director for Nomadland at the Dorian Film Awards on Sunday, hosted by GALECA; the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics. The drama also won the coveted Best Picture award.

“Nomadland is about a woman who embarks on a journey of grief and healing and ultimately of self-discovery and self-acceptance, ”Zhao said upon accepting the director’s trophy, adding that the award was“ deeply meaningful ”for her as the film talks about society facing difficult times.

Elsewhere, best LGBTQ movie went to musical dramaMa Rainey’s black background, while its lead actor, the late Chadwick Boseman, won for his performance. Co-star Colman Domingo accepted the award on Boseman’s behalf, calling the actor “such an incredible human, scholar, humanitarian and truly wonderful actor.” He added: “Creating complex roles on the African American experience and on people marginalized in society who are trying to stand up and have a strong voice, fighting for representation is the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. “

Carey Mulligan won the Best Actress award for Promising young woman, and Emerald Fennell received the award for best screenplay for the revenge thriller. “I’m so happy that (the movie) resonated, and I’m so grateful to (Fennell) for inviting me on the ride,” Mulligan said in an acceptance video.

Judas and the Black Messiah Star Daniel Kaluuya took home the award for best supporting actor, noting that he was happy that more people were finding out what his character Fred Hampton “stood for”, what he believed in and what he did for the black community. and the community in general. I really hope he continues to live on in everyone’s hearts and minds. “

Minari Yuh-Jung Youn won the award for Best Supporting Actress, while the film won the award for Best Foreign Language Film. Lee Isaac Chung’s drama follows a Korean family who move to Arkansas in search of the American Dream.

The Wilde Artist Award, which highlights a “revolutionary force” in entertainment, went to Dolly Parton in a category that included Elliot Page, Zhao, Regina King and Boseman.

All the winners were revealed in a Dorians Film Toast 2021 special, aired on the queer streaming platform Revry. The show was hosted by Karel, with presenters including Cynthia Nixon, Jharrel Jerome, Rosanna Arquette and Margaret Cho.

A non-profit organization, GALECA was launched in 2009 to recognize mainstream and LGBTQ-centric film and television content. Its more than 250 members are all active critics and journalists.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Best film

Nomadland (WINNER)

First cow

Threatening

Promising young woman

Sound of metal

Best LGBTQ Film

Ma Rainey’s black background(WINNER)

Ammonite

I carry you with me

Supernova

Uncle frank

The boys of the group

Best Foreign Language Film

Threatening(WINNER)

Another round

Bacurau

I carry you with me

La Llorona

Two of us

Best director

Chlo Zhao, Nomadland(WINNER)

Emerald Fennell, Promising young woman

Kelly Reichardt, First cow

Lee Isaac Chung, Threatening

Regina King, One night in Miami

Best screenplay (original or adapted)

Emerald Fennell, Promising young woman(WINNER)

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Lee Isaac Chung, Threatening

Radha Blank, The forty year version

Best Undiscovered Film

The forty year version (WINNER)

Aisles

First cow

Miss Juneteenth

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Shirley

Assistant

Best Documentary

Welcome to Chechnya (WINNER tie)

Disclosure (WINNER tie)

Collective

Camp Crip

Dick Johnson is dead

Time

Best LGBTQ Documentary

Disclosure (WINNER tie)

Welcome to Chechnya (WINNER tie)

A secret love

Born to be

Much love: the legend of Walter Mercado

Best Film Actress

Carey Mulligan, Promising young woman(WINNER)

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s black background

Best Film Actor

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s black background (WINNER)

Anthony Hopkins, The father

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 bloods

Ahmed Rice, Sound of metal

Steven Yeun, Threatening

Best Supporting Actress in a Cinematography

Yuh-Jung Youn, Threatening (WINNER)

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Candice Bergen, Let them all talk

Maria Bakalova, Next movie Borat

Olivia Colman, The father

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (WINNER)

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 bloods

Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of metal

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Chicago 7 trial

Most visually striking film

Nomadland (WINNER)

Birds of Prey: and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn

Mank

Soul

Wolf walkers

Campiest Flick

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga (WINNER)

Bad hair

Birds of Prey: and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn

Prom

Wonder Woman 1984

“We are crazy about you!” Rising Star Award

Radha Blank (WINNER)

Alan s. Kim

Kingsley Ben-adir

Maria bakalova

Sidney flanigan

Wilde Artist Prize

Dolly Parton (WINNER)

(to a truly revolutionary force in the entertainment industry)

Chadwick boseman

Chloe Zhao

Elliot Page

Regina king