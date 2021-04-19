Photos: Whale Culture





Brian Skerry says it was “the stuff of dreams” to be in the water with a nursing sperm whale. the National Geographic The photographer and explorer dove into the waters of the Caribbean to capture what he believes is a unique image. He arrived a few yards away to get the shot. “She was a very confident mother, a new mom with maybe a five or six month old baby breastfeeding at a depth of about 50 feet,” he said. “I approached very gently, just snorkeling, I swam. She saw me then closed her eyes. I mean, she was so relaxed that I could enter this world. I was allowed to enter. in his world and I could do these pictures. ” This moment produced one of the few images of a new issue of National Geographic magazine, the culmination of Skerry’s three-year project exploring whale culture. “Behavior is what we do. Culture is how we do it, ”he says, paraphrasing sperm whale biologist Shane Gero. In the photographs, Skerry brings together examples of whale behaviors that appear almost human: belugas play in shallows, orcas teach their puppies to hunt, sperm whales nurse and babysit their children. Subscribe to the daily news! Stay informed with the WPR electronic newsletter. Family sperm whale units in the eastern Caribbean Sea, near Dominica, appear to “speak the same dialect, for lack of a better analogy,” Skerry says. “According to researchers like Shane [Gero], they do not intermingle with other sperm whales that could move in these waters. ” Humpback whales, known for decades for their musical abilities, frequently and mysteriously change their tunes. Researchers observe new melodies traveling through populations across seas. Skerry likens the phenomenon to a hit song. “It might sound like a hiccup … or a creaking door or a rocking chair sometimes, or a woop-woop you know, those different sounds. Then there’s more of a sad sound, almost. melancholy, which is a bit more like a song, ”he says.“ But they memorize it. I mean, they got it right. And what you hear in one place is often exactly what you hear in another place. ” Skerry, a renowned underwater photographer, says the project got him thinking about his relationship with whales. The tender moments he witnessed contrasted with his childhood spent reading epic Leviathan stories like Moby-dick. “These are very complex companies in the sea,” he says. “We know that they have cultures, that they celebrate their identity, that they show joy and sorrow. They understand that family, community, societies are important and that they need each other. others. And I think that’s a nice reminder of what I think we know too. ” You can find more photos of Skerry in the May issue of National Geographic magazine, online at natgeo.com/planetpossible.

