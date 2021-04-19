Nicky Hilton Rothschild: Children should dress like children | Entertainment

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is not a fan of kids who dress like mini-me.
The 37-year-old fashion designer, model and socialite just launched her collection for children’s clothing brand Dotty Dungarees and has ‘bribed’ her daughters, Teddy, three, and Lily-Grace, four, to model the line .
Speaking in an interview to promote the clothes, the mother-of-two admitted that “kids should dress like kids” and not in “trendy, miniature adult outfits.”
She told People, “I love overalls; it’s such a classic staple. And I think a lot of parents today dress their kids up in these trendy miniature adult outfits, of which I am. not really a fan.
“I think kids should dress like kids.”
Nicky, who described her daughters as “very girly girls,” also revealed the items she won’t be dressing her kids in.
She said, “Leather jackets and leather pants. They’re just little kids! I don’t know.”
However, it looks like Nicky won’t have much of a choice on what her daughters wear any longer, as they have developed their own styles and love to dress up.
Of their ‘special bond’, she added: ‘My two daughters love to dress up, and it started very young, around two years old.
“They love costumes and they love dressing up as princesses.… Their bond is so sweet. A bond of brotherhood is so special, and I love seeing that with my daughters.”
Meanwhile, Nicky recently criticized the current trend for bike shorts and crop tops.
The Hilton hotel heiress called the two-piece athleisure look – in which Kim Kardashian West, Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid were seen – “not cute.”
She confessed, “I’m not into the whole bike shorts and crop tops thing – that’s not cute to me!”
However, Nicky loved seeing ’90s and noughties pieces come back into fashion, like bucket hats and Juicy Couture – the latter that her sister Paris Hilton popularized in the early 2000s.
She said, “I find it really nostalgic and fun. I love Juicy Couture – its iconic! I love back bucket hats and slip-on dresses. It takes me back to a different time.”
