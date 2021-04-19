Anu Aggarwal on life-threatening crash and wrestling in Bollywood





There have been several reports on how the Aashiqui Actress Anu Aggarwal has transformed over the years and how she looks now. But hardly anyone talks about what led to his mysterious absence from showbiz. During her nine-year stint, she featured in a handful of forgettable films, but she’s still known as Aashiqui daughter of her first film which was a huge hit in the 90s. She made her last screen appearance in 1996 with Return of the Jewel Thief with Dharmendra and Jackie Shroff, and that’s it. It has been more than two decades since the actress returned to the screens. In a recent revealing interview, the OG Aashiqui daughter spoke about her near death experience, how she struggled in Bollywood after that and lived a lonely life. Recounting her life-threatening accident, she said India time, In 1999, I had an accident and fell into a coma. I was living in an ashram before the accident where I had a spiritual name. After the accident, I didn’t know anything, but I did know my spiritual name. In 2001, I took sanyas (renunciation) and kept my head shaved. I lived with a bag in one hand, in a humble environment. just study the mind and human psychology (sic). In 2006, I came back and started meeting people and the press from outside my home. I would greet them with humility. After the accident, I forgot how to apply the lipstick too. Soon people started posting my before and after photos. My no-makeup look photos have gone viral. I was so shocked to see so much around me (sic), she added. After the release of her first film, Anu attracted a large number of fans. She remembers her fans lining up outside her house for an autograph, yet she was alone. Speaking of her struggles, she said, I also ran a single, single house. I had no sugar daddies. I had a boyfriend, but he wasn’t in town. And with the long distance, our relationship was destroyed. And I was very lonely and hard (sic). Not many people know that Anu was a model and was offered a big modeling assignment in Los Angeles. Sharing her experience in Hollywood, she said: When I went there and met them, I asked them if, with my skin color, they would like me to be primarily responsible. I hear people talk about racism today, but 25 years ago I knew the girls who were the main leads were all right. At that time I was already at the top in my country so why should I play a secondary role even if they paid me a lot of money (sic). After that, the actress decided to return to India, and since then she has focused on embracing positive energies through the use of yoga and meditation. Main image credit: Aashiqui, Gulshan Kumar and Anu Aggarwal, Instagram







