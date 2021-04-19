Actor Manoj Joshi asks if ‘the houses that raised Afzal’ are also raising doctors: Corona-Warrior responds





Bombay: Bollywood actor Manoj Joshi Sunday, faced an intense backlash from netizens after his tweet targeting Muslims went viral on social media. actorSunday, faced an intense backlash from netizens after his tweet targeting Muslims went viral on social media. The 55-year-old took to his Twitter handle to share a one-liner that didn’t suit people. “Do houses that raise Afzals also raise doctors someday? (Sic),” he tweeted in Hindi. Soon after, the remark went viral on the internet with Twitterati calling on the veteran actor to spread hatred in the name of religion, this too at a time when the country is already waging a bigger battle with the coronavirus pandemic. In the midst of this, a response to his gaining tweet was that of a medic – a corona warrior – named Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad. He responded to Joshi’s tweet by stating that he served patients, even during the holy month of Ramzan, without even a sip of water. He also criticized the actor and called his state of mind “destructive”. “Report sir, serving the patients in the month of Ramzan, without even having a sip of water. Sir, sorry to say, but even the evil doesn’t have the destructive / cheap mind like you. #Covid (sic ) “, we read in his tweet. Report sir, serving the patients in the month of Ramzan, without even having a sip of water Sir, sorry for s https://t.co/WbG4CVjCTk – Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) 1618761734000 Although Joshi did not respond to his tweet, another user pointed out that the owner of Cipla , who produces the drug Remdesivir , is also a Muslim. The company is currently run by Yusuf Hamied and was founded by his father Khwaja Abdul Hamied in 1935. To this, Joshi replied that these Muslims, who are devoted to India, are dearer to him than his own life. , – https://t.co/hENEMMy2PF – Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) 1618727070000 India has reported more than two lakh new cases of coronavirus per day in recent days. A shortage of COVID beds, oxygen and drugs, such as Remdesivir, used to treat the infection, has only worsened the plight of compatriots. LOOK: Tackling oxygen scarcity: Mumbai hospitals strive to secure their lifeline











What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos