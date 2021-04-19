‘Mank’ wins Best American Society for Filmmakers





LOS ANGELES, Calif. “Mank” won the most prestigious award for feature film cinematography at the 35th Annual American Society of Cinematograph Awards of Excellence.

Erik Messerschmidt took top honors for his work on director David Fincher’s take on “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, which was filmed in black and white. “Mank” beat “News of the World”, “Nomadland”, “Cherry” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

The Spotlight Award, which rewards independent, foreign and art-house films, went to Aurelien Marra for “Two of Us”. Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw won in the documentary category for “The Truffle Hunters”.

The winners in the television categories were Steven Meizler for “The Queen’s Gambit”, Fabian Wagner for “The Crown”, Jon Joffin for “Motherland: Fort Salem” and Baz Idoine for “The Mandalorian”. The virtual ceremony was hosted by Ben Mankiewicz of TCM and broadcast live from the ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood.

Writer / producer / director Sofia Coppola received the ASC Board of Governors Award, which recognizes “the significant and indelible contributions of a filmmaker to cinema through his or her work”. The winner of last year’s ASC feature film was Roger Deakins, who also won an Oscar for “1917”.

The full list of this year’s nominees follows, with the winners noted: FEATURE FILM – Erik Messerschmidt for “Mank” (winner) – Phedon Papamichael for “The Chicago Trial 7” – Joshua James Richards for “Nomadland” – Newton Thomas Sigel for “Cherry” – Dariusz Wolski for “News of the World” PROJECTOR – Katelin Arizmendi for “Swallow” – Aurelien Marra for “Two of Us” (winner) – Andrey Naydenov for “Dear comrades!” DOCUMENTARY – Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw for “The Truffle Hunters” (winner) – Viktor Kosakovskiy and Egil Haskjold Larsen for “Gunda” – Gianfranco Rosi for “Notturno” MOVING IMAGE, LIMITED SERIES OR PILOT FOR TELEVISION – Martin Ahlgren for “The Plot Against America” ​​(“Part 6”) – Anette Haellmigk for “The Great” (“The Great”) – Pete Konczal for “Fargo” (“The Cradle of Civilization”) – Steven Meizler for “The Queen’s Gambit” (“End Game”) (winner) – Gregory Middleton for “Watchmen” (“This Extraordinary Being”) ONE HOUR TV SERIES EPISODE – COMMERCIAL – Marshall Adams for “Better Call Saul” (“Bagman”) – Carlos Catalan for “Killing Eve” (“Meetings Have Biscuits”) – François Dagenais for “Project Blue Book” (“Area 51”) – Jon Joffin for “Motherland: Fort Salem” (“Up is Down”) (winner) – C. Kim Miles for “Project Blue Book” (“Operation Mainbrace”) ONE HOUR TV SERIES EPISODE – NON COMMERCIAL – David Franco for “Perry Mason” (“Chapter 2”) – Ken Glassing for “Lucifer” (“It never ends well for the chicken”) – Adriano Goldman for “The Crown” (“Fairytale”) – David Greene for “Impulse” (“The Moroi”) – Mr. David Mullen for “The wonderful Mrs. Maisel” (“It’s comedy or cabbage”) – Fabian Wagner for “The Crown” (“Imbroglio”) (winner) EPISODE OF A HALF-HOUR TV SERIES – Ava Berkofsky for “Insecure” (“Lowkey Lost”) – Greig Fraser for “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”) – Baz Idoine for “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”) (winner) – Matthew Jensen for “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 15: The Believer”) – Jas Shelton for “Homecoming” (“Giant”) City News Service

