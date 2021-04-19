Fashion flashback on the 2011 Oscars red carpet | Gallery

By Megan Riedlinger

5:12 a.m. PDT, April 19, 2021

The Oscars are almost here, the Oscars will be awarded on April 25, 2021! In honor of Hollywood’s biggest night out, Wonderwall.com is jumping into a time machine to see what the red carpet looked like 10 years ago in 2011. First? “Black Swan” star Mila Kunis, who looked adorable in this gorgeous lilac Elie Saab confection. From the soft lace details at the neckline and lace stripes on the skirt to the fabulous color and glamorous train of the dress, she was one of the best dressed presenters of the night. Read on to see more stars storm the 2011 Oscars red carpet RELATED: Best Oscar Fashion Ever

Jennifer Lawrence donned one of her best red carpet dresses to date at the 2011 Oscars, this perfectly tailored bright red dress from Calvin Klein. That year, the Hollywood newcomer was nominated for Best Actress (for the first time) for her work in the movie “The Winter Bone.” RELATED: The Worst Oscar Fashion Ever

Red was a great color that night! Anne Hathaway, who co-hosted with James Franco that year, showed up in this Valentino ruby ​​red strapless dress with gathered details on the fitted skirt and a little train. RELATED: Where to Stream Past Oscar Winners

It was a figure-hugging silver silhouette for Gwyneth Paltrow in 2011. The sleek star chose a shimmering Calvin Klein design with a unique sleeveless bodice and a narrow, plunging neckline slit. There was a matching thigh slit on the side and a beautiful hip brooch with various stones that added a splash of rainbow color. Believe it or not, she was a performer that night: Gwyneth sang “Coming Home” from her movie “Country Strong” during the telecast.

Another red rocking star? Sandra Bullock, who arrived in this Vera Wang strapless dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and a skirt with a dramatic train. The A-lister was on hand to present that evening.

Jennifer Hudson chose a vibrant color to remember! The actress, who featured that night, wore a fiery orange Versace design that featured a halter-style neckline and a dramatic skirt that she accessorized with lots of diamonds.

Michelle Williams’ slinky Chanel pick placed her on many best dressed lists that year. Her silver selection had short sleeves and a perfectly fitted silhouette with lots of highlights all over. In 2011 Michelle was nominated for Best Actress for her work in the movie “Blue Valentine”.

It was Dolce & Gabbana in purple lace for presenter Scarlett Johansson in 2011. The star arrived in this sleeveless issue with a high collar, purple flowers all over and a little train following her down the red carpet.

Best actor nominee Javier Bardem wore a three-piece suit with a thin tie while new bride Penelope Cruz, who had given birth to their first child the previous month, was wowed by a red dress with spaghetti straps L ‘Wren Scott covered in glitter. The actor was nominated for his work in “Biutiful” that year.

Perhaps one of the best red carpet dresses of all time was worn in the Givenchy pastel gown by 2011 Oscar host Cate Blanchett. The intricately detailed couture piece featured pale pink and yellow embellishments, structured shoulders, and a belt detail that instantly made it one of our all-time favorite looks and still holds up a decade later.

Mandy Moore looked wonderful as Monique Lhuillier at the Oscars that year. The singer-actress, who performed the song “I See the Light” from “Tangled” during the ceremony, donned a sparkly gown with sheer mesh that gave the illusion of an off-the-shoulder neckline while embellished embellishments glittering along the fabric looked like shiny short sleeves. The sparks gave way to a full tulle skirt, giving the actress a surprisingly sculptural look.

Are you also wearing a champagne and white dress with many embellishments? Presenter Halle Berry, who chose this strapless Marchesa tailoring with sparkly details and a skirt that gave way to a ruffled tulle train.

Sheer mesh was all the rage in 2011. Best Supporting Actress Hailee Steinfeld wore it as well, wearing a sleeveless Marchesa dress that from a distance appeared to be strapless. The then-teenager, who was nominated for her performance in “True Grit” that year, wore a midi dress that featured a full skirt and showed off her matching satin open-toe pumps.

Yikes! Sharon Stone arrived at the 2011 Oscars with big hair and a feathered one-shoulder Dior dress.

Celine Dion opted for this ivory Armani Prive dress, with long sleeves and plunging neckline, in 2011. When it came time to add jewelry, the music superstar opted for a diamond necklace with a large stone pendant. precious. She performed the song “Smile” during the in memoriam segment that evening.

Best Actress winner Natalie Portman was pregnant at the Oscars in 2011! The star, who won for her work in “Black Swan,” dressed her baby bump in a gorgeous purple beaded Rodarte pattern with an off-the-shoulder neckline, an empire waist, and a tiny center slit that highlighted her sandals. straps.

No fashion risk here! Presenter Kevin Spacey selected a classic tuxedo and bow tie combination for Oscar party in 2011.

Nicole Kidman’s strapless Dior dress is one we soon forgot. The star’s white selection featured a peplum detail at the waistline and an all-over gold pattern. The strangest part? The way the dress had a slit that showed the fact that she had paired it with bright red peep-toe heels. NIcole was voted Best Actress for her work in the movie “Rabbit Hole” in 2011.

In 2011, presenter Reese Witherspoon chose a black and white Armani dress that featured a white stripe at the strapless neckline and a simple yet sophisticated black silhouette on the floor.

Zachary Levi looked stylish in this tuxedo, which he teamed with a white dress shirt and bow tie on Hollywood’s biggest night out. He then performed “I See the Light” from “Tangled” with Mandy Moore.

Best Supporting Actress contestant Amy Adams rocked navy blue at the 2011 Oscars, opting for this L’wren Scott short-sleeved sequined design. When it came to accessorizing the fitted dress, the star who nodded for her work on “The Fighter” that year added jewelry with emerald gems.

Helen Mirren went for a dark gray Vivienne Westwood number with gathered three-quarter length sleeves, lots of gathers and a little train detail. The actress was a presenter later that evening.

The quirky style of Helena Bonham Carter, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, never changes. So this Colleen Atwood look came as no surprise, from the funky black striped sleeves to the full bodice paired with a full black skirt. That year, the actress received a nod for her work in “The King’s Speech”.

Hilary Swank’s silver Gucci number caused a sensation on the 2011 Oscars red carpet. The strapless couture piece featured a sequined bodice that gave way to a feathered ombre skirt that turned from pale silver to gray. dark. The actress was present as a presenter at the festivities that year.

A year before their wedding, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves attended the Oscars together in these clean looks. Camila opted for a sleeveless ball gown with a plunging neckline, while presenter Matthew opted for a timeless tuxedo and bow tie ensemble.

Cheryl Hines kept it simple in black! The actress wore a simple dress with a sweetheart neckline, ruching at the hip and train details during the 2011 runway show.

A tulle skirt gone wrong! Marisa Tomei rocked a vintage Charles James design that featured thin straps, a fitted bodice and a mermaid silhouette thanks to her asymmetric tulle skirt.

Russell Brand rocked navy blue and black for his gig as an Oscar host that year, selecting a blue tuxedo with black lapels, a black and blue plaid dress shirt, and a black skinny tie.

Another skinny tie! “The Social Network” star Jesse Eisenberg kept things classic in a tuxedo and white shirt combo, adding a trendy skinny tie and black dress shoes to complete the look. He was in the shortlist for Best Actor that night for his work on “The Social Network”.

We can always count on Florence Welch to provide a moment of breathtaking fashion! The British music star arrived at the 2011 Oscars in this beautiful pale yellow Valentino dress with long sleeves, a lace patterned bodice and a ruffled ruffle skirt. Later that night, she performed “If I Rise” from “127 Hours”.

2011 was a simpler time for Armie Hammer. The “Social Network” actor arrived in a tuxedo with a white dress shirt, black bow tie and black dress shoes.