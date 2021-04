Greta Van Fleet gloriously spreads her wings

Greta Van Fleet, “The Battle at Garden’s Gate” (Lava / Republic) Greta Van Fleet is back and they are doubling down. Young Michigan rockers whose classic sound and look is reminiscent of Led Zeppelin are back with “The Battle at Garden’s Gate”, an album not only steeped in classic 1970s rock, but gloriously hammered into it. This comprehensive sophomore effort by the Grammy Award winners marks a shift towards a more expansive approach, with progressive, mystical, and psychedelic elements. Many songs roar past the three-minute mark, as the band relentlessly play and doodle. There’s a little more rush this time with the Zeppelin. The band teamed up with super-producer Greg Kurstin and under his direction this collection has more elaborate arrangements, layers and chord progressions, lots of instrumental sections and strings. It goes to the edge of the hottie without falling, with lyrics about nature, massive armies, and weird medieval imagery. The Kiszka brothers – singer Josh, guitarist Jake, bassist Sam – and drummer Danny Wagner seem strong this time around, their musicality deeper, their confidence high. It’s music that will inspire you to rock the bottom, grow your long hair, and go barefoot in the forest at dusk. “Built By Nations” uses a “Black Dog” Zeppelin-like riff as the backbone, but then opens up on something else. “Broken Bells” allows the band to breathe, scramble for over three glorious minutes in a “Stairway to Heaven” manner that appears to be a respectful nod rather than theft. The ballad “Tears of Rain” allows Josh Kiszka to transform his voice into a hurricane and “Stardust Chords” is more than a little Jethro Tull-ish. The second half of the album drags a bit, especially with the messy and indulgent “The Barbarians”. But it shows a new path for the group, singing their musical heroes less and less. The album ends with “The Weight of Dreams,” which is Greta Van Fleet at her most prog-rock, a breathtaking eight minute rollercoaster of ambition that’s close to opera. “We stole a studded majesty’s cloak / The queen is dead, we stole her grave,” the lyrics say. It might be a nod to the group that is drawing criticism for sound theft, but this sniping is more than a little snobbish and misguided. “The Battle of Garden’s Gate” may not change anyone, and Greta Van Fleet will remain polarizing. But rejecting them never made much sense. Do you like the sound of classic 70s rock? So why hate an impregnated band and celebrate it? Give the album a spin and try not to tip over.







