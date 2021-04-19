Are you the chosen one? Alun says she was drugged, sexually assaulted during season 5; MTV suspends production





MTV suspends dating contest production Are you the chosen one? after a former contestant alleged she was drugged and sexually assaulted while filming. Gianna Hammer, a candidate for season 5, released in 2017, tells The daily beast she was given prescription drugs by the production to calm her down after an argument with a cast member. (His doctor told him not to take the drug while drinking alcohol, but the producers allegedly told him the dose was not high enough to be a problem.) Shortly after, Hammer passed out and doesn’t remember what happened, but other contestants later told her that she slept with a male actor and said no before being dragged out of bed by her fellow competitors. Learn more about TVLine The next day, according to Hammer, the producers asked her if she wanted the male actor kicked out, stressing that it would be a lot to fire him. They ultimately decided to move the male actor to another bedroom and ban him and Hammer from drinking alcohol for the remainder of the shoot, Hammer alleges. I suppose [I] I really thought about it and it was like, Wow, that was really fk up, ” she tells the Daily Beast. They should never have left me in a dangerous position. I am definitely a changed person after all. MTV, which was planning a ninth season of the show, said in a statement: We take these issues very seriously and have suspended production / casting to independently investigate the allegations, the third-party production company and review more in detail our internal security protocols. . Hammers season Are you the chosen one? was also ripped from all streaming platforms, including Paramount +. The story continues Show production company Lighthearted Entertainment denies Hammers’ claims and says that in the show’s eight seasons, no contestant has reported an incident of sexual assault to Lighthearted. However, they also say they welcome the MTV investigation and cooperate transparently. The best of TVLine : Follow us on , ,

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos