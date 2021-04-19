Blakeview: Here’s a look at past Oscar winners with New Orleans connections | Blake Pontchartrain | Weekly gambit





In honor of the 93rd Academy Awards, Sunday April 25, let’s take a look at some Oscar winners with connections to New Orleans. Elia Kazans 1950 Panic in the Streets was the first Oscar winner to be filmed entirely on location here. It won an Oscar in the category of best story, which no longer exists. That would be in 1991 before New Orleans made it to the Oscar winner list, when Oliver Stones JFK, filmed here and based on a book by former Orleans Parish Attorney Jim Garrison, competed for eight Oscars. He won two, for cinematography and film editing. Three actors have won Oscars for their roles in movies shot here: Susan Sarandon, who played sister Helen Prejean in Dead Man Walking, Halle Berry, for “Monster’s Ball and Jamie Foxx for Ray. -Orléans Patricia Clarkson won a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 2004 for Pieces of April. Starting this week and continuing throughout August, take a trip through South Hollywood, revisiting some of the films from the movie… Quentin Tarantinos Django Unchained, which was shot here, won the 2013 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. The locally filmed Beasts of the Wild South also competed for four Oscars that year. In 2015, 12 Years a Slave became the first film shot substantially in New Orleans to win the Best Picture award. That same year, the locally shot Dallas Buyers Club was also nominated for Best Photo. Co-stars Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto took home the awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. There are several New Orleans people to cheer on at this year’s Oscars. Terence Blanchard and Jon Batiste are both nominated in the best original score category. New Orleans-based director Garrett Bradley is nominated for Best Feature Documentary. The movie One Night in Miami, which was shot in New Orleans, competes in three categories: Best Suited Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Best Original Song (Odom, for Speak Now). In 1993, Dougs Place opened there and presented a musical Walk of Fame honoring musicians who recorded in Jazz City. SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM For 40 years, Gambit has reported on the city we love, connected you to New Orleans, and covered the issues that matter to New Orleans for free. We need YOUR help to keep doing this.

