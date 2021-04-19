NKU’s Alyssa Wray advances on ‘American Idol’





Alyssa Wray, a freshman at the University of Northern Kentucky, came three steps closer to the American Idol crown sunday evening. Wray, 19, a major in musical theater, impressed the judges who gave him a standing ovation and viewers voting from home with his rendition of “This is Me” by The greatest showman at a night of Oscar nominated songs. Three of the top 12 contestants were screened out by viewers. “It was absolutely fantastic. Spot on the money,” Judge Lionel Richie said of his performance. He praised Wray for his control of his powerful voice. “You are a subtle force. Follow me? The more you hold back (back), we know when the guns are going to explode, it’s going to be amazing but the fact that you hold it, and you hold it, and you were subtle in your movement (so) when you finally delivered we all clapped, ”said Richie, the only judge allowed to comment on Wray on the live broadcast. In a segment recorded before her performance, Wray said she would like to win an Oscar in addition to the Idol recording contract. “Someday I want to win an Oscar. I’m an actress. I’m a singer. I want to do everything,” she said. Idol released a brief video clip of her singing as a 17-year-old student on a basketball court at a Kentucky high school. Wray, who is 6-foot-2 and played basketball for Boyle County High School, said she “used to bend over so I wasn’t too tall.” Now she wears heels, she noted. And on Sunday, she wore a long, sparkly dress that made her look like “a disco ball,” Wray said. Viewers could vote on Sunday night on the two-hour live broadcast before the contestants sang. Wray sang shortly after 9 p.m., halfway through the show. Three performers were sent home at the end of the show: Ava August, 15, of California, the youngest contestant; and two singers “saved” by the judges last week, Madison Watkins, 26, a hair model from Arkansas, and Beane (no last name ever given), 23, a wedding singer from Massachusetts. This is the second time that Wray has attempted to become American idol. She auditioned in her sophomore year in high school, but didn’t make it past the first singing tour for the producers. Wray, from tiny Perryville, Ky., In central Bluegrass state, calls herself “a bubbly good old Kentucky maid.” Read more about her in my April 11 story here. Idol will be preempted by ABC’s Oscars telecast next Sunday. It resumes on Sunday May 2.

