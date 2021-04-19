Bollywood celebrities who visited the Maldives amid pandemic





Over the past few months you must have seen a lot of the Maldives on your timeline. The reason is simple, our celebrities. The island nation has emerged as a hub for Bollywood bigwigs, and while that isn’t usually a problem, it is for now. The country is grappling with the pandemic, and celebrities coming out and chilling are not only callous, but also sending the wrong message to people who need to be told – ad shown – that they need to stay home. Lol celebrities go to Maldives / Goa and enjoy their vacation. On the other hand, they ask ordinary people to stay at home. https://t.co/sNRHjUdb4m – || TASNIM || (@_tasnimporijol_) April 19, 2021 Here is a list of celebrities who have shied away from the Maldives in the past year. 1. Alia bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor The couple flew to the Maldives after testing negative for covid-19 a few days ago. They left for the vacation destination on April 19. 2. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. Before Alia and Ranbir, another couple from City B, Tiger and Disha, flew to the Maldives and were spotted by paparazzi at the airport on April 18. 3. Sara Ali Khan Sara went to the Maldives with her mother Amrita Singh and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She made the trip in February. 4.Janhvi Kapoor A little late to the party was Janhvi Kapoor who reached the Maldives after the release of her film Roohi in April. 5. Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain. Tara and her boyfriend Aadar spent her 25th birthday in the Maldives in November. 6.Ananya Panday Meanwhile, Ananya decided to spend the New Year in the popular tourist destination. 7. Kiara Advani Kiara also visited the Maldives around the same time with Sidharth Malhotra, her alleged boyfriend. 8. Taapsee Pannu The actor visited the island nation with his sisters in October 2020. 10. Sonakshi Sinha Sonakshi graced the Maldives in November 2020 and learned to scuba dive, which she had been planning to do for some time. 11. Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan also met the island nation around the same time in October 2020 and shared photos on social media. 12. Mouni Roy Mouni was in the Maldives in September 2020 and gave his fans multiple photos of the picturesque landscape. The photos are superb, right? Good news, the Maldives aren’t going anywhere so you can visit later. For now, stay put wherever you are.







