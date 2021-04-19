Check out Oscar nominated films at 2 theaters in El Paso this week





Two Cinemark theaters in El Paso will showcase Oscar-nominated films this week. Cinemark, one of the world’s largest film companies, rolls out the red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards from Monday to Sunday, April 25. Gateway Blvd. Where is. Cinephiles will be able to see the films nominated for Best Picture and some of the Best Short Films. Tickets cost $ 5 for each movie. Movie fans who only want to see the short films can purchase a $ 10 ticket to see them all Friday through Sunday. Tickets are now on sale atcinemark.com/theatre-search/or on theCinemarkapp. The Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday. The films nominated for Best Picture are The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Here’s a look at the Oscar nominated films The father:Former engineer, Anthony (Anthony Hopkins) does not want to leave the luxurious London apartment where he has lived for many years. When his daughter Anne (OliviaColman), who lives with him, announces that she is moving to Paris with Paul (Rufus Sewell), Anthony worries about what will happen to him. Judas and the Black Messiah:Bill O’Neal infiltrates the Black Panther Party by FBI Agent Mitchell and J. Edgar Hoover. As party chairman Fred Hampton ascends, falling in love with a revolutionary comrade on the way, a battle wins O’Neal’s soul. Faded away: 1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to complete the screenplay for “Citizen Kane” for Orson Welles. threatIn 1983, the Yi Korean immigrant family moved from California to their new plot of land in rural Arkansas, where Father Jacob hoped to grow Korean produce for sale to vendors in Dallas. One of his first decisions is to refuse the services of a water diviner, and he digs a well in a place he finds on his own. Nomadland:A woman in her sixties who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a modern day nomad in a van. Promising young woman:Nothing in Cassie’s life is what it seems. She’s incredibly intelligent, incredibly cunning, and she leads a secret double life at night. Now an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past. Sound of metal:The life of a heavy metal drummer is plummeted when he begins to lose his hearing. The Chicago 7 “trial:The film is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants charged by the federal government with conspiracy and more, resulting from the countercultural protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The trial stabbed the nation and sparked a conversation about the chaos meant to undermine the US government. After:A mural inspired by the film “ Coco ” mounts in the district of El Paso Mara Corts Gonzlez can be contacted at 915-546-6150; [email protected]; @EPTMaria on Twitter.

