Music director Shravan of popular music duo Nadeem-Shravan had to be rushed to Raheja de Mahim Hospital in Mumbai. The musician had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.

Renowned music director Shravan Rathod Nadeem-Shravan hospitalized; critical state

According to reports, his condition is critical as he has comorbidities. Reports further state that doctors attending Shravan told his sons, music directors Sanjeev-Darshan, that his condition had not deteriorated after his admission, but was still very critical.

Shravan Rathod is known for his composition for blockbuster films like Recipient, Raja Hindustani and By.

