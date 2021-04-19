



Image source: INSTAGRAM / VIDYUT JAMMWAL Vidyut Jammwal completes 10 years in filmmaking and launches ‘Action Hero Films’ production banner Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal launched his home production banner, Action Hero Films on Monday. “Viewers kissed and loved me in every character, and this time around I’m taking on the role of producer with their blessings. It’s my turn to give as well as I got. I see it as an opportunity to empower talented people, ”said Vidyut, who has accomplished a decade in the film industry today. “I am overflowing with new energy to leave the imprints of Action Hero Films through world cinema. A big thank you to all the Jammwalions (that’s what he calls his fans) for supporting me. It’s their milestone as much as mine, ”added the actor of the banner launch, which has Abbas Sayyed as co-producer. Speaking to his Instagram, the actor wrote, “I’m celebrating my 10th year in movies and I’m grateful to share this milestone with you. Announcement from our production company @actionherofilms, co-producer @ abbassayyed77 … #ActionHeroFilms # 10YearsOfVidyutJammwal #Gratitude #JammwalionsAreTheBest #Milestone #MakingMoviesIsTheDream #CinemaIsLove … Looked: In another post, the actor, who spent 10 years in the movies, wrote: “Glad to have you on my trip. # 10YearsOfVidyutJammwal #Gratitude.” Vidyut made her April 2011 debut with the Telugu film “Sakthi” and entered Bollywood a few months later the same year as Nishikant Kamat’s John Abraham-starring antagonist “Force”. His first foray as the lead man in a Hindi film was “Commando” in 2013. The macho star says his inspiration for creating Action Hero Films stems from his philosophy of always being on the move and being in action. The banner intends to foray across genres and meet the needs of viewers around the world. Recently, Vidyut denied reports claiming he would play the antagonist in Vijay’s upcoming film. Fans of the actor were very excited when it was reported that he would be seen in Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. The internet was abuzz with reports claiming Jammwal would be seen in a negative role. in the movie. Reacting to a tweet which read: “#VidyutJammwal has been roped as the antagonist of # Thalapathy65. #Thuppakki Combo #ThalapathyVijay & @VidyutJammwal once again ready to set screens on fire.” Vidyut wrote: “WAITING, and I wish … But this news is false.” Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal Denies News of Playing Antagonist in Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 65’ Professionally, Vidyut will next be seen in the action thriller “Sanak,” which throws him opposite Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra. The film is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Shah with Zee Studios. It also includes Chandan Roy Sanyal and Neha Dhupia. He also has “Khuda Haafiz Chapter II” in his kitty.







