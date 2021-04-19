Entertainment
Spider-Man’s story turns Venom into his greatest threat
Spider-Man: Spider’s Shadow is a new What if? miniseries that turns Venom into the deadliest threat the web-slinger has ever faced.
WARNING: The following contains major spoilers for Spider-Man: Spider’s Shadow # 1 by VC’s Chip Zdarsky, Pasqual Ferry, Matt Hollingsworth, and Joe Caramagna, on sale now.
Marvel fan favoriteWhat if? line of alternate universe tales is back, and in the shadow ofKing in black he revisited the mid-80s to relive one of Spider-Man’s most memorable storylines. Peter Parker is back in his black symbiote costume in this story, where the alien symbiote already has a much stronger hold on him than he ever did in the main Marvel universe. This story takes Spider-Man through what could be the most tragic day of his life and makes the Venom symbiote the chief author of Peter Parker’s pain.
Just like the story that started in 1984 Amazing Spider-Man # 252 by Tom DeFalco, Roger Stern and Ron Frenz, Shadow of the spiderbegins with Peter Parker wearing the black suit which he doesn’t yet realize is the Venom symbiote. The new costume provided Peter with greater strength, unlimited girth, and horrific frustration only reinforced by the restlessness he experienced. The nightmares that have kept him awake each night and the anger at the continuous assaults by his colorful rascals spill over in a confrontation with the Hobgoblin. In broad daylight, Spider-Man unmasks the villain as Roderick Kingsley before threatening his life if he decides to cross paths with the robot again. It’s an unusually dark moment for the hero, and things only get worse from there.
In the midst of the personal crisis he is currently going through, Peter visits Aunt May. Sadly, Roderick Kingsley followed Peter to Aunt May’s house, intending to make Spider-Man feel as helpless as when the restless web-slinger publicly ripped off his mask.
As soon as Peter has a chance to sit down with his aunt, the Hobgoblin attacks with a volley of pumpkin bomba. In the ensuing fight, Spider-Man is forced outside, only to realize too late that Aunt May is trapped in her burning house. Peter wants to run into the flames and save her, but his symbiote costume holds him back, telling Peter that he will die if they return to find her, leaving Peter to simmer in misery as he watches May and her childhood burn. As her grief turns to anger, the symbiote tells Peter that it was all Hobgoblin’s fault, and while there is a lot of truth to the sentiment, it wasn’t Roderick Kingsley who ultimately decided the fate. by Aunt May.
If the symbiote hadn’t stopped Peter from returning to the blaze, Aunt May might have survived. And if Peter had been willing to ditch the symbiote costume when Reed Richards asked him to, things might not have progressed to that degree. Unlike his recent heroic turn in King in Black, the Venom symbiote is poised to deceive Peter by placing May’s momentum of death on Hobgoblin in order to save themselves.
The Venom symbiote, in its early days, was not a force for good. His manipulative and duplicitous nature might be inherent, but that doesn’t make those traits any less dangerous in this world, where his influence over Peter made him a greater threat than almost anything else in his life.
With an inconsolable Peter fully in its grip, the end of this issue sees the symbiote transform Peter Parker into a full-fledged monster who looks set to tear Spider-Man’s life apart.
