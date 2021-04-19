Entertainment
SXSW is now 50% owned by Rolling Stone and parent company Billboard (and investor MBW) P-MRC
What’s the point of going to an entertainment trade show?
There is of course the gold of networking. Sitting down with B2B knowledge face to face for the first time. Industry-centric friendships forged in dodgy hotel bars at 1 a.m. The good stuff.
But when your flight home arrives on the tarmac of the house, your wallet filled with receipts, have you really won anything else?
Can you honestly say that you have absorbed knowledge that will improve your approach to your job? Or were you really inspired to expand your professional / personal horizons?
Austin’s South By Southwest (SXSW) has long enjoyed an excellent reputation for its accomplishments in this regard. And today (April 19) we hear some big news for SXSW and the B2B / B2C conferencing world in general.
P-MRC, owner of Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, Billboard [713 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/billboard/ “> Billboard and Deadline (and an investor in Music company in the world [145 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/music-business-worldwide-2/ “> Music Business Worldwide) announced it has made a strategic investment in SXSW, the Texas-based annual music / film / technology conference and festival.
According to at the Wall Street newspaper, P-MRC acquired a 50% stake in SXSW LLC, making it the largest single shareholder of the events company.
“We are now focusing on the March 2022 event and were honored to embark on a new chapter of SXSW with both [Jay Penske’s] the experience and capabilities of P-MRC by our side.
Roland Swenson, SXSW
A press release states that P-MRC (which is itself majority owned by Penske Media) “will bring media expertise and new avenues of discovery to SXSW’s iconic event,” as well as “expanding the potential of SXSW for new events and business models ”.
P-MRC’s investment is exciting news for SXSW, after a tough race during the pandemic threatened the future of the event.
The SXSW 2020 event was dropped by officials in Austin due to the coronavirus outbreak, a cancellation according to which SXSW said it was not covered by its insurance policy. The company subsequently laid off about a third of its full-time staff.
Following a virtual event in 2021, SXSW is expected to return as an in-person conference and festival in 2022, starting at March 11 to March 20.
Announcing the P-MRC partnership, SXSW CEO and Co-Founder Roland Swenson said, “It has been an incredibly difficult time for small businesses, SXSW included. When Jay Penske approached us with an interest in partnering, it was a real lifeline for us.
“Our two companies share a passion for producing high quality content that helps shape modern culture, so it feels like a natural alliance. We are now focusing on the March 2022 event and had the honor to embark on a new chapter of SXSW with both its experience and P-MRC capabilities by our side.
Jay Penske, President and CEO of Penske Media, said, “We are grateful and proud to become lasting partners with SXSW and to collaborate with its exceptional team. Since 1987, SXSW has been the world’s premier festival focused on the convergence of technology, media, film and music.
“As part of this significant investment, we plan to build on SXSW’s incredible foundation while expanding the platform even more digitally and helping Roland and his incredible team take their vision to even higher levels. “
Jay Penske, Penske Media
“Today, SXSW continues to be one of the most recognized brands for empowering creative talent and bringing together the brightest designers of our time.
“As part of this significant investment, we plan to build on SXSW’s incredible foundation while expanding the platform even more digitally and helping Roland and his incredible team take their vision to even higher levels. “
SXSW’s management team and core business will remain unchanged after the acquisition.Music company in the world
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]