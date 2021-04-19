SXSW is now 50% owned by Rolling Stone and parent company Billboard (and investor MBW) P-MRC

What’s the point of going to an entertainment trade show?

There is of course the gold of networking. Sitting down with B2B knowledge face to face for the first time. Industry-centric friendships forged in dodgy hotel bars at 1 a.m. The good stuff.

But when your flight home arrives on the tarmac of the house, your wallet filled with receipts, have you really won anything else?

Can you honestly say that you have absorbed knowledge that will improve your approach to your job? Or were you really inspired to expand your professional / personal horizons?

Austin’s South By Southwest (SXSW) has long enjoyed an excellent reputation for its accomplishments in this regard. And today (April 19) we hear some big news for SXSW and the B2B / B2C conferencing world in general.

P-MRC, owner of Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, Billboard and Deadline (and an investor in Music Business Worldwide) announced it has made a strategic investment in SXSW, the Texas-based annual music / film / technology conference and festival.

According to at the Wall Street newspaper, P-MRC acquired a 50% stake in SXSW LLC, making it the largest single shareholder of the events company.

“We are now focusing on the March 2022 event and were honored to embark on a new chapter of SXSW with both [Jay Penske’s] the experience and capabilities of P-MRC by our side. Roland Swenson, SXSW

A press release states that P-MRC (which is itself majority owned by Penske Media) “will bring media expertise and new avenues of discovery to SXSW’s iconic event,” as well as “expanding the potential of SXSW for new events and business models ”.

P-MRC’s investment is exciting news for SXSW, after a tough race during the pandemic threatened the future of the event.

The SXSW 2020 event was dropped by officials in Austin due to the coronavirus outbreak, a cancellation according to which SXSW said it was not covered by its insurance policy. The company subsequently laid off about a third of its full-time staff.

Following a virtual event in 2021, SXSW is expected to return as an in-person conference and festival in 2022, starting at March 11 to March 20.

Announcing the P-MRC partnership, SXSW CEO and Co-Founder Roland Swenson said, “It has been an incredibly difficult time for small businesses, SXSW included. When Jay Penske approached us with an interest in partnering, it was a real lifeline for us.

“Our two companies share a passion for producing high quality content that helps shape modern culture, so it feels like a natural alliance. We are now focusing on the March 2022 event and had the honor to embark on a new chapter of SXSW with both its experience and P-MRC capabilities by our side.

Jay Penske, President and CEO of Penske Media, said, “We are grateful and proud to become lasting partners with SXSW and to collaborate with its exceptional team. Since 1987, SXSW has been the world’s premier festival focused on the convergence of technology, media, film and music.

“As part of this significant investment, we plan to build on SXSW’s incredible foundation while expanding the platform even more digitally and helping Roland and his incredible team take their vision to even higher levels. “ Jay Penske, Penske Media

“Today, SXSW continues to be one of the most recognized brands for empowering creative talent and bringing together the brightest designers of our time.

