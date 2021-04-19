Dani Dyers’ boyfriend Sammy Kimmence faces jail after admitting defrauding two out of 34,000 retirees





DANI Dyers boyfriend Sammy Kimmence faces jail after pleading guilty to defrauding two 34k pensioners. The TV star’s partner appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today to admit he was posing as a financial investor. 6 Sammy Kimmence appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today to plead guilty Credit: Solent 6 He is a 24 year old stockbroker and amateur footballer from Essex – dating Dani Dyer Credit: Getty – Contributor 6 The couple welcomed a son together earlier this year, Santiago Credit: instagram @danidyerxx Earlier this year, the 24-year-old Love Island star welcomed a son with her fiance Kimmence. Dani, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, announced the birth of Santiago on social media, saying, “After a very long day and night, our special little boy has finally arrived on 01/23/2021 … weighing 7 pounds. “We’re in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can’t believe he’s ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mom ..” “I send all my love to all the other moms to be locked out… the best experience of my life will never forget that day. Today, Kimmence admitted to posing as a financial investor to scam two out of 34,000 retirees. The 25-year-old fooled Peter Martin, 90, and Peter Haynes, 80, after persuading vulnerable retirees to allow him to invest their money for them. His victims are said to have been clients of a legitimate investment firm where Kimmence previously worked. Portsmouth Crown Court heard Kimmence took on customers when the company went out of business, falsely claiming he was licensed to provide financial services. LOVE ISLAND STAR’S BEAU Now Kimmence, who pleaded not guilty to all charges last week, faces jail time after a last-minute plea change this morning. The judge warned him his offenses were so serious that he could be sent to jail when he is sentenced on June 11. Kimmence, of Essex, pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud, totaling 33,919. Standing in the dock wearing a black suit with a blue tie, he only spoke to confirm his name and plead guilty to each charge. The court heard from Kimmence, used one of his victims’ bank cards to withdraw over 1,200 for himself, and racked up credit card charges of over 1,300. He also admitted to having caused Mr. Martin to transfer him 22,912 on one occasion and 400 on another. He defrauded Mr. Haynes the same way out of 7,927 people. Mr. Martin passed away in November last year at the age of 91, while Mr. Haynes suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. Kimmence and Dani live lavish lifestyles, sharing a 725 mile home in Essex and posting on social media about trips to Ibiza and expensive spa days. Craig Harris, defending, said of Kimmence: “He’s a relatively young man of good character earlier, the offenses date back to his late teens. “This is a case that exceeds the threshold for detention but could fall within a range that I believe could be suspended. “The life of this young man has changed a lot in recent years. He seeks to repay the losses he has caused. Exclusive CANNOT FALL IT James ‘Arg’ Argent vomits blood and can’t fart after 10k gastric operation Exclusive agony Katie Price and Carl Woods sick after bad reaction to first Covid hit Exclusive ‘still together’ Dani Dyer to ‘stand by’ boyfriend as he pleads guilty to 34,000 PAO fraud ‘good night Princess’ Ashley Cain shares video of baby Azaylia struggling to breathe INSTAHAM Gemma Collins dives into fancy barbecue as James Argent can’t eat solid food for weeks Kimmence is a 24 year old stockbroker and amateur footballer from Essex – he plays for Barkingside FC. Before Dani entered the Love Island villa, she and Kimmence had a relationship that ended in a series of feuds. Once she leaves the villa and her romance withJack Fincham has come to an end, they rekindled their romance. On April 23, 2019, The Sun exclusively revealed that the couple rekindled their romance after being spotted kissing in public. 6 Kimmence arrives at court this morning Credit: Solent 6 Dani, who is the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, is engaged to boyfriend Kimmence. Credit: Instagram 6 They have been together since 2019 after Dani’s visit to the Love Island villa Credit: Getty Dani Dyer is all smiles on a walk with baby Santiago and boyfriend Sammy







