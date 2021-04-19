Entertainment
High heels! Real pants! ‘Teeny’ Oscar red carpet signals a return to glamor
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – What’s an Oscars without a red carpet?
After a year of seeing the coronavirus pandemic end in-person events and replace them with actors on Zoom, sometimes at home in hoodies and pajamas, celebrity watchers can’t wait to see stars step out in show dresses on the movie industry’s biggest Sunday night.
Red carpets are a big part of awards season, said Zoe Ruderman, chief digital officer at People magazine.
We saw a lot of leggings, a lot of tie-dye sweatshirts, and it was fun. But I’m a little tired with Zoom and I’m ready to see it live on screen on a red carpet in real pants and real high heels, she said.
Organizers have sought to downplay expectations of the three-hour, 270-meter-long red carpet genre, crowded with a hundred photographers, TV crews and screaming fans, which normally precedes the Oscars.
It’s not a traditional red carpet, Stacey Sher, one of the show’s producers, said last week. It’s a very small red carpet.
But at least it won’t be a Zoom event, with what’s called fashion at the waist. Instead, nominees and presenters, after being tested for COVID-19, will meet at the Art Deco Union Station in downtown Los Angeles before the ceremony and via satellite links to venues around the world. .
It’s not just the fashion moments that make red carpets such an integral – and much-missed – part of the awards show.
They also give viewers a sense of spontaneity that was lacking during the pandemic and boost TV audiences for the awards shows which have fallen by up to 60% this year.
We all miss the energy and escape it creates, said celebrity stylist Chloe Hartstein, who will work with Best Supporting Actress named Glenn Close for the Sunday ceremony.
I think the public will be delighted to see beautiful fashions and couture and personalized pieces just because we have been so deprived of them. And I think, especially right now, we need a little bit of beauty and art, Hartstein said.
FACE TO FACE
Celebrities are divided over whether the lack of red carpets has been a blessing in disguise. Recent shows, including the BAFTAS and the Grammys, have seen some actors and musicians pose for photos, but not always at the event itself.
Often times, those red carpets aren’t just for the dresses and the glamor of it, said British actor and singer Cynthia Erivo. Sometimes (it’s) the only way to see people … because we moved around so often.
I miss being able to look a person in the eye, face to face, in person and say: Well done! and I missed you, she added.
Riz Ahmed, nominated for Best Actor for the first time for his role as a deaf drummer in Sound of Metal, welcomed doing remote interviews rather than having to attend the usual parties and dinners.
You just sit there in your pajamas, throw a jacket over and walk away, he says. I think there is something quite ingrained and demeaning about it.
Despite the hours spent getting the perfect look, red carpets often bring surprises.
This is where we see celebrities reveal a baby bump, a new engagement ring, Peoples Ruderman said. So you have these really unforeseen, exciting and sometimes even more exciting moments than the show, she said.
Exciting or not, former Grays Anatomy star Katherine Heigl is happy to take a break from the red carpet.
I miss the dresses but I don’t miss the dresses either, she said. They’re very uncomfortable … these Spanx – they just shut off the airflow.
Reporting by Jill Serjeant in Los Angeles and Alicia Powell in New York; Edited by Jonathan Oatis
