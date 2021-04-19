Byron Bay ‘Instagrammers’ Netflix show sparks protests





(CNN) Thousands of inhabitants of the famous Australian seaside town Byron Bay signed a petition against a planned Netflix docu-soap in the region. The streaming company announced plans to film a series called “Byron Baes” in an April 7 press release, sparking opposition in the form of an online petition that had garnered more than 6,700 signatures on Monday. “It’s a universally accepted truth that an influencer with a good number of subscribers should be looking for beach decor,” Netflix said. Byron Bay is “the perfect setting for our next Australian Netflix Original” which will follow “hot Instagrammers living their best lives,” the press release continued. The planned “docu-soap” is named “Byron Baes”. Netflix But residents have set up a petition calling on local authorities to refuse to grant filming permits and to cancel any permits that have already been granted, citing the negative impact of the filming on the community and the environment. “We are a community facing significant challenges driven by the culture of influencers and the rapidly changing demographics of residents,” the petition reads. “We don’t want to be presented as the perfect backdrop and magnet for social media influencers. We don’t want to appear in “Byron Baes”. ” The petition calls on authorities to “address the systemic issues of housing affordability, coastal erosion, rising unemployment, traffic management issues, low high school completion rates and grades. high levels of gender-based and domestic violence “. The community is concerned about the “fallout from being presented on the global stage in a way that can only harm our local environment and community.” Ben Gordon, owner of the Byron Bay General Store, told CNN affiliate 7News that he turned down the opportunity for his company to appear on the series. “They make up their own narrative, drama and gossip and the result will paint a completely misleading and damaging picture of what Byron is,” Gordon said. CNN Travel listed Byron Bay in its overview of the the most beautiful beaches in the world in 2013 . In 2018, actor Chris Hemsworth told CNN Travel that he chose to move his family from Los Angeles to Byron Bay in order to live a more low-key life.

