I really don’t want to work in front of the camera anymore ”, says Rimi Sen

She also remembers that her frustration was that she didn’t get the roles she wanted to play. I was looking for fleshy roles and wanted to make films dealing with serious subjects, subjects which touched the common man. But that also didn’t work for me, the movies didn’t work well. The options really went down and I started being offered small roles in multiple stars again. So that discouraged me. I was stuck in between. I’m not the type of person who will keep doing substandard things day in and day out, just for the money. So, I decided to take a break. But now I realize, 10 years is a long time to take a break.

Her creative instinct longed for more, something she took a long time to figure out. It took me a long time to figure out the process of the game. When you are so mechanical you reach a point in your career where you are removed from reality and cannot assess things as they really are. Getting close to reality is very important if you want long term success in Bollywood, she stressed when asked why she decided to take a hiatus.

Although she has had a lot of visibility after her recent stint with Great leader, Sen says she prefers to work behind the camera rather than in front of her. I really don’t want to work in front of the camera anymore. In my first date with Hindi films, I craved creative satisfaction. But that didn’t happen to me. For 10 years, I have been taking a break. During that time, I honed my skills by learning scriptwriting and production work. I spent a lot of time with myself and decided to take good care of myself. I don’t think I’m mature enough to direct a movie but I would love to produce good meaningful cinema or even a web series, she added.