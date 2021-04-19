Calendar of events starting to fill up again | Local News

With the world on hold in a pandemic for 13 months, cancellations have become the norm. Its good calendar of events and the hope of live entertainment on the horizon.
There are a few live musical shows this week. Ellensburg Community Radio has moved its tiny stage concert series to Thursday night. They will allow 15 people to climb into the loft in building 420, but the sound of singer / songwriter Roslyn Micah J will play downstairs to Pretty Fair Beer customers in the pub downstairs.
There will be up to 15 people allowed upstairs, mostly musician friends and crew members. But I think it will give musicians a better vibe playing in front of people, said Board member Mollie Edson.
Spiced Rye is hosting a three-hour benefit show at The Mule on Sunday to support its new take on ‘Underneath the Tamaracks’ and raise funds for local artist Brenda McPherson, who was injured in a car crash in March. Reserved seats are available by calling The Mule or emailing [email protected]
In the following weeks, you’ll find everything from Ellensburg Downtown Associations girls’ night out, to the Summit Pro Rodeos Daily Record Bares and Broncs in May, to art in the downtown galleries.
That’s as long as Kittitas County stays in Phase 3 of the Governors reopening plan and the idea of operating live entertainment with limited capacity brings a smile to everyone’s face.
Thursday – Tiny Stage: Ellensburg Community Radio’s Tiny Stage resumes broadcasting of local musicians in an acoustic setting in Building 420. Until now, the audience has been out there somewhere on the Internet, but ECR has moved the concert series to Thursday evening and they’ll pump the sound downstairs for Pretty Fair Beer customers. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Sunday – Brenda McPherson Benefit Show: Spiced Rye, along with Re and Larry Hart, will play a three-hour set to benefit Res sister Brenda McPherson, who was seriously injured in an accident. They hope the power of music, friends and family can cheer him up. There will be limited capacity and security protocols will be in place, but everyone involved believes the music will lift the mortal soul and some cash to help with Brendas’ recovery. The show starts at 1 p.m.
Brenda McPherson auctions: The online fundraiser is reaching out with donation items to help raise funds for the artist and the local businesswoman who was involved in a horrific accident on March 2.
The auction started on April 11 and will end on April 25. The auctions will close on the last day, so if someone is outbid early in the process, they will always have the option to come back and make another bid.
May 1 – Clymer Museum / Gallery: Local patrons have the chance to see the unique perspective of five Kittitas Valley photographers at the new exhibition on the New Artists’ Wall at the Clymer Museum / Gallery. The show opens at the beginning of the month.
The work of Jessica Solberg Black, Nickolas Burson, Drew Larg, McKenzie Dorn and Kayla Ferguson will both offer a breathtaking perspective of the Kittitas Valley, while also introducing new artists to the historic gallery and museum.
The new exhibit in the McGiffen Room of the Clymer Museum / Gallery will bring a breath of fresh country air with the work of local photographer Phil Kluckings Pacific Northwest barns and the quilting work of Quilters in the Valley member Cindy Arp-Teasley.
May 6 – Girls’ night out: This will be the first live event sponsored by the Ellensburg Downtown Association in over a year. 25-30 downtown merchants are expected to participate and two winners will receive a gift basket filled with goodies from each participating location.
It will raise people’s morale to be able to go out again, said Taylor Villwok, EDA’s public relations coordinator. It’s not really an event, it’s more like businesses here that are open, go shopping. But it’s like participating in something.
May 7 – Galerie One Open Show: The show is open to all artists in Kittitas County, aged 18 and over working in any artistic medium. The work must have been produced within the last five years and never have been exhibited at the gallery.
For us, it’s always exciting to be able to give money directly to artists to help them with their careers and what they do, said Renee Adams, Gallery One Visual Arts Center’s Exhibitions and Advertising Coordinator.
This year’s juror is Central Washington University graduate Philippe Hyojung Kim, who is currently a member of the SOIL Artist-Run Gallery and co-founder / curator of Specialist, an art gallery in downtown Seattle. He teaches art and design courses at Seattle Central College and Cornish College of the Arts, and is also a curator of the Washington State Arts Commission.
May 14-15 – Bares and Broncs: The 13th annual Daily Record Bares and Broncs is scheduled for mid-May at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena with 25% capacity.
I think it’s great and a good sign that things are getting back to normal with a local rodeo event, said Daily Record general manager Josh Crawford. It had been over a year and we were delighted to partner with Daniel Beard and Summit Pro Rodeo.
The fan base could be expanded before that, but the big thing is that they’ll be hunting horses for a rodeo-hungry town that has seen its rodeo inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame canceled for the first time in 76 years and Bares and Broncs postponed twice then canceled all together last September.