Billie Eilish meets actor Matthew Tyler Vorce





Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce had coffee together. Ronin47 / SplashNews.com Hopefully, he’s not a bad guy. Billie Eilish was pictured on a leisurely stroll with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce in Santa Barbara, Calif., This weekend. The 19-year-old “Everything I Wanted” singer and Vorce accompanied her beloved pit bull Shark as they had coffee. Eilish looked understated in a Snoop Dogg hoodie and bike shorts, while Vorce wore an oversized sweatshirt, cropped jeans and a baseball cap. Eilish’s shiny blonde hair, however, was not to be missed. Billie Eilish got closer to Matthew Tyler Vorce while they were waiting for their java. Ronin47 / SplashNews.com At one point, Vorce put her arm around the Grammy winner as she rested her head on his shoulder. Eilish’s rep declined to say if the singer and Vorce are dating. A representative for Vorce did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. Vorce describes himself as an “actor. Writer. Degenerate ”on his Instagram page, which he made private on Monday. Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce promoted their pit bull named Shark. Ronin47 / SplashNews.com The singer “Bad Guy” alludes to a secret boyfriend in his documentary Apple TV + 2021, Billie Eilish: The worlds a little fuzzy, when she got a FaceTime call from her “first love” after her big Grammy sweep in 2020, though it’s unclear if the man on the other side of the phone is Vorce. Eilish was last linked with Brandon “Q” Adams, but the relationship ended in 2019. Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce are out in Santa Barbara. Ronin47 / SplashNews.com “Sometimes people don’t agree and don’t want the same things as each other,” he later said on social media. “It’s up to you to understand that there are several points of view on a situation.” He added, “Anyone who knows me knows where my heart is. I stay with a smile on my face even when it hurts. We go through the pain. [No love is ever lost.] But I refuse to be hit. Billie Eilish and Matthew Vorce tried to keep a low profile. Ronin47 / SplashNews.com Eilish then took to her Instagram Story to ask her fans to “be nice to people no matter what!”

