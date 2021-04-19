Twiztid fully loaded for 2021, 5 things to know | Culture & Leisure

Connect with us

Twiztid isn’t exactly known to cool its jets. Even during a pandemic.

It is therefore normal that the duo Livonia has more projects than most can follow. His “Docu-stream” event on Tuesday April 20 is advancing the release of a new mini-album, “Electric Lettuce”, on Friday August 23. A full album, “Unlusted Prescription,” is on track for release later this year, and Twiztid recently announced an August date for its pop culture convention, Astronomicon. A new four-issue arc for his Haunted High-Ons comic book series, “Curse of the Green Books,” is also in the works.

So Jamie “Madrox” Spaniolo has every reason to be in full throttle mode over the phone from their Majik Ninja Entertainment offices as he finds out all that he and Paul “Monoxide Child” Methric are doing right now. …

Madrox, 45, says being busy is “the biggest problem you have” for Twiztid. “I don’t want to get lax and just relax; i love the fact that we have to stay on top of our toes and get things done. It makes great content. This keeps things relevant. And that hunger is there. ..more than ever. We are always grateful for the sharpener moments. When you have content, all the time, it’s a great feeling. I can’t get enough of it, and I want to be able to deliver it to our listeners, just like I look for it from the people I listen to. “

Twiztid’s “Docu-stream”, celebrating the 420 marijuana vacation, will feature semi-scripted performances and moments from the duo and their cohorts. “It’s extremely professional; it has that HBO quality, and I love that ‘because’ were always trying to raise the bar. You’re going to see us doing new rock material, with our drummer, and also Jamies and Traditional Paul Twiztid stuff with painting, old school rhymes at the start. Then there’s kind of Q & A, just me and Paul talking about a lot of things. I think it’s a video really entertaining. other. I love it. “

Madrox credits Monoxide Child with the lead role in “Electric Lettuce,” which features a gang track, “No Smoke,” starring Blaze Ya Dead Homie, Alla Xul Elu and others. The focus of the album is, unsurprisingly, on the duo’s penchant for the pot. “It’s a” let’s get high and defuse the mood. “Why not? There are so many other worse things we can do songs about. Especially after the last year we’ve had, why not take a moment to reset ourselves, just Roll a doobie and breathe? . With all the mental health awareness and all the people with cabin fever, take a break and take a minute and take care of yourself, you know? “

The album “Improbable Prescription” is still on track for a summer release, according to Madrox, and will lean more towards the rock side of Twiztid’s musical world. “It’s just that we’re showing, I guess, our versatility – we do what … we want. We love that we’ve gotten to a point where people will listen to what we’re doing and be, like, ‘IF c ‘s from them, I have to give it a fair chance “as opposed to” I don’t want to hear them do country “or rock or whatever. Everything Paul and I do, we do the best we can, and I love that people give it a chance. Madrox also hints at “three very, very unique guests” that Twiztid approached to be on the album but says it’s not time to name them just yet.

• After having to postpone last year’s Astronomicon, Twiztid is optimistic about holding its fourth edition August 20-22 in Ann Arbor. Several guests – including actors Bill Moseley, Michael Berryman and Kane Hodder – have already been announced and tickets are on sale via Astronomicon.com. “We’ve said a thousand times publicly that if we can’t do it right, we won’t do it at all. We want to make sure it’s a safe environment for people and their families. We don’t know exactly what it is. ‘it will take, and it will change by then, but we hope we can do it because we had a great time with others and we feel like we are building something really special. “

Twiztid is hosting a special “Docu-stream” live event at 8pm on Tuesday April 20, via StreamTwiztid.com. The duo’s new album, “Electric Lettuce”, will be released on Friday April 23.

