Stomp Out Bullying: young actors gather for the Culture Shock panel

NEW YORK – Young actors come together virtually for an important cause: to help end bullying.

Over 90,000 Schools Around the World to Participate and Broadcast Third Annual Culture Shock Event Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET | midday CT | 10 a.m. PT.

Panelists will discuss their personal experiences and offer advice on what to do if students witness bullying.

Actors will give advice to students on how to overcome feelings of bullying or not feeling included. They will also address the global consequences of harassment both in society and on an individual.

The panel is part of Stomp Out Bullying’s National Culture Week which runs April 19-23.

Meet the panelists:

Moderator: Logan Browning

Browning starred in 2007 as one of the main characters, Sasha, in the theatrical feature “Bratz: The Movie”. She joined the cast of “Meet the Browns” in the second season, replacing Brianne Gould as Brianna Ortiz. She made a cameo appearance in Prima J’s “Rockstar” music video, as well as in B5’s “U Got Me” music video. Browning had a recurring role in the Disney XD series “Pair of Kings”. She appeared in two episodes of “The Secret Circle”, a television series based on the novels of the same name by LJ Smith. In April 2012, Browning starred as Jelena Howard in VH1’s “Hit the Floor”. Before “Hit the Floor” Browning was not a professional dancer. Browning starred alongside “Hit the Floor” co-star Katherine Bailess in the YouTube comedy series “S *** Southern Women Say”. In July 2016, it was announced that Browning would star as Samantha White in the Netflix satirical drama series “Dear White People”. In 2017, Browning starred as Lizzie in the Netflix horror film “The Perfection”. The film was released on May 24, 2019.

Katherine mcnamara

McNamara currently stars on CW’s “Arrow” as Mia Smoak (aka Blackstar). Originally only called Blackstar, Mia is an underground cage fighter from a possible future. The reveal of Mia’s true identity as the daughter of Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak has been described as the best twist of season 7. McNamara is perhaps best known for her role as Clary Fray in the Freeform series “Shadowhunters” “. The fantastic show, based on a series of young adult books, has garnered a huge fan base and won several audience and teen awards. Last year McNamara reprized her role as Sonya in the third installment of “The Maze Runner” trilogy, “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”, alongside Dylan O’Brien and Kaya Scodelario. She created the role in the second movie “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials”.

Michaela Ja Rodriquez

Rodriguez can currently be seen as a stay-at-home mom Blanca in Ryan Murphy’s groundbreaking series “Pose” on FX. The series was nominated for a 2019 Emmy Award and a 2018 Golden Globe Award in the Best Television Series Drama category as well as a Writers Guild Award and won both a Peabody Award and a GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Drama Series category. . Rodriguez was recently nominated for an MTV Movie + TV Award in the Breakthrough Performance category. She was also nominated for 2 Gold Derby Awards for Drama Actress and Breakthrough Performance for her work in “Pose”. The series will make a highly anticipated return to FX for its third season. She has historically won the 2019 Imagen Award for Best Television Actress. Born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, Rodriguez made her Off-Broadway debut in the New World Stages production of “Rent” as Angel before moving on to New York City Center to star in Encores! production of “Runaways”. She recently played the role of Audrey in the Pasadena Playhouse production of “Little Shop of Horrors”. In 2018, she made her Tribeca debut in the independent film “Saturday Church,” a performance that earned her a Tribeca Film Festival nomination for Best Actress. His other TV credits include Marvel’s “Nurse Jackie” and “Luke Cage”.

Jordan fisher

Fisher is a multi-hyphen in all his measure for his age production, music, games, theater, dance, Broadway: no one else his age has a hold in so many verticals within the industry. From portraying the main character in “Dear Evan Hansen” (and the first biracial actor to portray the character), featured in the incredibly successful franchise for the Netflix sequel “To All the Boys” and most recently the great romantic comedy Netflix ” Work It, “Fisher has been recognized by several outlets for his work. Vanity Fair said,” Those of you who have seen ‘To all the boys: PS I still love you’ – or who have been able to. catching up on Broadway in “Dear Evan Hansen” just before the pandemic closes all theaters experiencing Fisher magnetism. Those unfamiliar with Fisher’s brand of warm sweetness should immediately be wowed … “Next, Jordan stars in the feature film” Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between, “which he will also serve as executive producer. , as well as guest starring as Bart Allen, aka Impulse, on The CW’s “The Flash.” Jordan has also become active in raising awareness and using his voice to speak out about racial injustices.

Hudson Yang |

Hudson Yang, named by Variety, The Wrap, and other publications as a rising star to watch in young Hollywood, spent six years as the irrepressible protagonist Eddie on ABC’s Asian-American family sitcom “Fresh Off.” the Boat ”. His performance earned him numerous NAACP Image Awards nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Young One, and Teen Choice Award nominations as Stage Thief of Choice in 2016 and Outstanding TV Comedy Actor in 2017 and 2018. Yang has also appeared in “Family Guy,” Disney’s “First,” “Liv and Maddie and The Lion Guard,” and PBS’s “Cyberchase”. He will then appear in the independent film “The Ray”. Amateur chef, Yang owns the West LA restaurant / lounge, Sorry Not Sorry, and develops a number of unscripted food television projects through his production company, Huje. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Yang now lives in Ladera Heights, California.