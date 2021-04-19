Hiawatha Juniors and Seniors Celebrate “Starry Night in Hollywood” | News

Saturday was a little chilly but a great day for the juniors and seniors of Hiawatha to walk around and celebrate an event that has not happened for two years.
The 2020 prom has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year, the juniors and seniors of Hiawatha – and the crowds that gathered at the Fisher Community Center and the County Courthouse in Brown – seemed very excited for this year’s event “Starry Night in Hollywood.”
The grand red carpet entrance came quickly at 4:30 p.m. at the Fisher Center, as vehicles lined the entrance to the community center, across the street and along Morrill Avenue. There were hot rods, trucks, luxury cars, limousines, a horse and carriage and a bicycle along with several other inventive vehicles used to provide entry.
Couples, friends and singles were dropped onto the red carpet and announced to the assembled crowd by Karl Kliewer – a retired HHS math professor who has served as emcee for the event on several occasions – as DJ Chris Diller provided romantic music.
Among the special guests announced were this year’s ballroom royalty – Queen Callyn Pavlish and King Gunner Smith. They were crowned during a presentation Thursday afternoon at Hiawatha High School. Other nominees included Claire Geiger, Raven Stroud, Ethan Pruitt and Justin Hodge.
The juniors, seniors and their guests walked into the Fisher Center and were treated to a great dinner at the Schuneman Gymnasium Edition, which started at 5:30 p.m. After dinner, students, friends and families gathered on the place of the courthouse for photos before the ball. , which started at 8 p.m. After the dance, the students were able to attend After Prom at the Power Play in Kansas City and were transported by bus as part of the entertainment.
The prom at Hiawatha High is always planned by the junior class – led by a prom planning team. The godmother of this year’s junior class was Kathy Kliewer, who is certainly not new to the role. She said the event had gone wonderfully, that everyone looked great and said the transition from dinner to dancing couldn’t have gone any better without all of her great help. In order to space tables for the meal, while maintaining a larger dance floor, the gymnasium was used for both events with a break-down time after dinner.
Deb’s Images provided photos for the event – find her on Facebook, where photos from the event are posted. Additional photos can be found on the Hiawatha World Facebook page.
