Peaky Blinders Cast and Crew Honoring Helen McCrory





Last week Helen McCrory death of cancer at 52, and since then, his fellow actors and fans have celebrated his life and his work. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Helen’s death came while filming was underway for the final season of Peaky Blinders, and the cast and crew on and off set honored her time as the formidable Polly Gray. Here are some of their beautiful tributes: 1. First, the show gave this statement, which details Helen’s incredible impact on Peaky Blinders and how “privileged” everyone was to have worked with her. 2. The crew shared this beautiful tribute as they prepared to film a scene for the final season on April 19, three days after Helen died. Here’s a look at the clapboard they used, which includes a beautiful drawing of Helen and some of Polly’s favorite things: Anthony Byrne / Peaky Blinders / Via instagram.com

Director Anthony Byrne said on Instagram, “Today was beautiful and strange, sad and surreal. We found ourselves in the most beautiful environment. The sun hit us and it was okay.” He explained that this is the “table A” of the camera for Peaky Blinders and “Polly Gray is always in front of our cameras.” 3. Director Anthony Byrne also shared this photo of Helen and said that “a lot of glasses were lifted to Helen in Manchester on Friday night”, where the show is being filmed. 4. In a statement, Cillian Murphy mentionned, “I am heartbroken to lose such a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny and compassionate human being. She was also a gifted, fearless and magnificent actor.” Netflix

He went on to say, “She uplifted and made every scene, every character that she played, human. It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years. I will miss my friend dearly. My love and thoughts are with Damian [Lewis] and his family. “ 5. Paul Anderson, who plays Arthur Shelby, posted this selfie with Helen and Cillian, and dedicated it to “My Aunt Polly”. 6. Finn Cole, who plays Michael Gray, shared this photo and ended his tribute with “Thanks Mom. Finn also posted a series of videos on his Instagram Story calling Helen the “life and soul” of Peaky Blinders, and he thanked her for “taking a performance away from me that I didn’t even think I could”. @CMurphyFans / Via Twitter: @CMurphyFans

7. Sophie Rundle, who plays Ada Shelby, wrote this heartfelt Instagram post to "Our Pol" and said she was "so cool". 8. Joe Cole, who plays John Shelby, wrote: "They don't do much like this, let me tell you." 9. Harry Kirton, who plays Finn Shelby, posted on his Instagram Story about how kind Helen has always been. ten. Annabelle Wallis, who plays Grace Shelby, wrote the moving tribute, saying, "I learned so much watching you work, watching you light the room with your wits and wits." 11. Sam Claflin shared this photo of his appearance as Sir Oswald Mosley on Woozy", And he wrote," Whenever I had the chance to see your face across a crowded room, I felt good. 12. Kate Phillips, who plays Linda Shelby, took to Instagram to share this iconic photo of Helen as Polly with a simple caption. 13. And finally, Sam Neill, who played Chief Inspector Campbell, posted this adorable photo of Helen as she "said goodbye" on her last day on set.







