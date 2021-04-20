Los Angeles Times Launches Spring Audio Slate With Times Daily News Podcast





The Los Angeles Times is kicking off its spring podcast lineup with the launch of The Times: Daily news from the LA Times, a free weekday podcast that will bring listeners original news and reporting from a West Coast perspective. Hosted by Times columnist Gustavo Arellano, Time The trailer debuted today and daily episodes will be available on all podcast platforms starting May 3. from Times Staff Writer Christopher Goffard, the host behind the hit podcasts Dirty John and Detective Trapp. Each weekday, The Times will take listeners beyond the headlines as Arellano is joined by reporters from the award-winning LA Times newsroom to discuss the news of the day through a California lens. The podcast will also include guest interviews and original stories covering entertainment, the environment, immigration, politics, the criminal justice system, culture and more. Gustavo is the perfect host for our new daily podcast: She’s a singular, charismatic voice who has that rare journalistic ability to see around corners and spot the future before it gets here, said Julia Turner. , Times associate editor for entertainment, audio and strategy. . He’s also a longtime Californian with a lot of perspective on how our news landscape is suffering as so little American media is produced west of the Mississippi. I can’t wait for the world to hear it every day. Asian Enough, the LA Times podcast on what it means to be Asian American, the joys, complications and everything in between, will return for a second season hosted by Times writers Jen Yamato, Johana Bhuiyan, Tracy Brown and Suhauna Hussain. The new season will feature weekly interviews with special guests from the worlds of culture, politics, entertainment and activism, exploring and expanding on how being Asian American is defined. Since its launch last March, Asian Enough, which previously featured conversations with Vice President Kamala Harris, actor John Cho, filmmaker Lulu Wang and novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen has been recognized for Excellence in digital audio storytelling for the 2020 Online Journalism Awards and was recently nominated for an Ambie Award in the Interview podcast Category. The second season kicks off on May 11 wherever podcasts are available, with new episodes releasing every Tuesday through August. Written and hosted by Christopher Goffard, editor of the LA Times and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, The Trials of Frank Carson is a new eight-episode podcast about the real crime of power, politics and the law in central California. The series will follow the story of Frank Carson, Stanislaus Countys’ most controversial defense attorney, a wizard with juries and a courtroom brawler with a shameless caustic style. When a petty thief went missing, some of them, longtime opponents of Carson, launched a massive investigation into a spectral underworld of street hustlers, junkies and snitches. Carson was charged with murder and charged with staging a conspiracy. It would be one of the longest criminal trials in California history, with the flint veteran of so many courtroom wars on trial for his life. The first two episodes air on May 25, with episodes coming out through June and bonus episodes available exclusively to LA Times subscribers. Our team has developed an exciting spring podcast slate that reflects a diversity of voices, taps into important areas of coverage, and transforms the LA Times whip’s smart reporting through meaningful audio storytelling, said Abbie Fentress Swanson, Times executive producer for podcasts and audio. We were excited to provide listeners with three different audio experiences: a daily news magazine, a weekly cat-style podcast, and limited-edition narrative series, all infused with the ambitious LA Times journalism. The trailer for The Times is now available to download or stream. For more information and to follow the original LA Times podcasts, available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and elsewhere, visit latimes.com/podcasts.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos