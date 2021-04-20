Bollywood Roundup: Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, Maniesh Paul, and more …

Bipasha Basu has ‘prayers for all’ during these testing times

Bombay– Actress Bipasha Basu uploaded an Instagram image on Monday that captures her meditation. In the caption, she explained how humanity is more than ever the need of the hour, in these times of pandemic.

“Prayers for all. Humanity is the need of the hour, ”she wrote.

The photo shows Bipasha on the terrace, dressed in blue and immersed in meditation.

On the job front, Bipasha was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s 2020 web series “Dangerous” opposite her husband Karan Singh Grover. His latest Bollywood film is the horror film “Alone”, also starring Karan.

Shilpa Shetty opens up about lockdown stress in new post

Bombay– Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra opened on Monday about the need to stay fit and healthy amid the stress of the lockdown and other restrictions. The actress also stressed the importance of keeping her body safe from the effect of restricted movements.

“Lockdown and other restrictions due to the increase in cases can cause a lot of stress. But we have to stand united and do what we have to do. First and foremost, we need to make sure that our own bodies do not fall prey to the effects of restricted movement.

#MondayMotivation, ”Shilpa tweeted.

“It is important to keep the muscles and joints flexible and agile, while ensuring our immunity. So this morning I decided to make the routine a little harder on myself. I chose to do the Gatyatmak Utthita Padahastasana, leading to Naukasana, ”she informed.

“This flow helps build core strength, stretches the hamstrings, tones the abdominal muscles, and strengthens the muscles of the arms, shoulders and thighs. Try this flow, but remember to only stretch as much as your body allows. Don’t force anything, ”Shilpa suggested.

She concluded with a reminder: “Stay safe, maintain social distancing, and please mask yourself when you go out (if you must).”

Maniesh Paul asks fans how clean-shaven he looks

Bombay– Actor Maniesh Paul took to Instagram on Monday to post a selfie showing off a clean-shaven look, wearing a blue hoodie.

He asked his fans what he looked like and also explained how he went for this look after 11 years.

“When you use a razor after 11 years and you don’t know where to stop… hahahahaha clean shaven or beard ?? what to say? kya bolti public !!! # mp #newlook #shave #clean #beard #look #stubble, ”he wrote.

Composer Vishal Dadlani replied, ‘I knew this kid in 2010’, while actor Rohit Roy wrote: ‘I’ve been telling you this for years and I’m glad the lockdown allowed you to do this. “

Maniesh lined up the movie “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”, which stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He started shooting for the film last November.

The actor has been part of films such as “Tere Bin Laden 2”, “Ranbanka” and “Mickey Virus” in the past.

Tulsi Kumar feels lucky to have played at Vaishno Devi shrine

Bombay– Singer Tulsi Kumar performed at Vaishno Devi, and she says it was a blessing to be able to perform at the shrine during the ongoing Navratras festival.

This year, singers Daler Mehndi, Anuradha Paudwal and Sukhwinder Singh are also part of the celebrations at Vaishno Devi.

“After the lockdown, in the midst of the situation we all find ourselves in, I am happy to have started with a performance in this holy place and sang my heart out for the goddess Durga,” said the singer, who happened on Sunday.

“During these difficult times that we are facing right now, festivals bring us together, and not only do they serve as a sense of hope, but they also help us seek God’s blessings while praying and hoping that things will happen. ‘improve from now on,’ she added.

“This is my little attempt to empower people and encourage them to fight this,” she said, encouraging people to be courageous in the face of the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Sanya Malhotra flaunts some return moves

Bombay– Actress Sanya Malhotra posted a return dance video to Instagram on Monday, where she is seen adding a contemporary twist to the song “Radha” from the 2000 film “Lagaan”.

The actress is seen shaking a leg with her choreographer friend Shazeb Sheikh on the runway.

“Hi Sha #throwback,” Sanya captioned the image.

On the job front, Sanya will be seen in “Love Hostel” alongside Vikrant Massey and “Meenakshi Sundereshwar” with Abhimanyu Dassani.

She starred in the dramatic comedy “Pagglait”, which was recently released on OTT.

Disha Patani flaunts hourglass perfection in fringe bikini

Bombay– Actress Disha Patani showcases hourglass perfection in a new bikini snapshot she shared on Monday.

Disha shared the photo on Instagram, posing on the beach in a burnt orange fringe bikini. The rays of the sun add an extra golden glow to her skin.

She captioned the image with an octopus emoji.

In terms of work, Disha has started filming for “Ek Villain Returns” with John Abraham. She will also be seen in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”, longtime actor Salman Khan, and in the heroine drama “KTina” produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Sunny Leone goes on a morning hike in Kerala

Bombay– Actress Sunny Leone went for a morning hike in Kerala on Sunday.

Sunny posted a photo to Instagram, where she is seen standing on top of a hill. She takes a selfie wearing a pink athleisure. The actress wears a look without makeup.

“Morning hike !!! The beauty of Kerala and the fresh air! She captioned the photo.

Sunny is back in Kerala to start filming his next film, the psychological thriller “Shero”. She was in Kerala recently, filming for the “MTV Splitsvilla” reality show.

“Shero” will be directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Sunny is set to debut in the digital space with the fictional web show “Anamika”, which is billed as a “gun-fu” action thriller and is directed by Vikram Bhatt. (IANS)