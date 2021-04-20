ACLU sues Ashland, alleging illegal arrest of Oregon Shakespeare Festival actor





Juan Anthony Sancho lives in Pasadena. Sancho performed in several Oregon Shakespeare Festival productions in 2019, including “Mother Road” and “La Comedia of Errors”. He is suing the city of Ashland for what he claims was an illegal arrest in April 2019. Oregon ACLU The United States Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit against the town of Ashland, alleging that local police illegally arrested a former actor at the Oregon Shakespeare festival. The ACLU filed the complaint on behalf of Juan Anthony Sancho. The actor was arrested and jailed by Ashland police two years ago on his way home from a night of drinking at a downtown bar. Ashland police first arrested him to take him into custody to sober up. But according to an ACLU press release, after questioning Sancho, officers appear in [a] video to get frustrated, telling Sancho to shut up and you go to jail, turning what should have been a simple welfare check into an aggressive arrest. Police arrested Sancho for resisting arrest. The charge was subsequently dropped. Kelly Simon, a lawyer representing Sancho, said she hoped the trial would lead to reform of Ashlands police policies. Tonys’ story is revealing that it is high time for us to craft a public safety system that moves away from the command and control approach that accompanies police to turn to answers. community leaders who lead with compassion and care, Simon says. On April 15, Sancho offered to have a conversation with Ashland city officials to discuss how to resolve the arrest before continuing the litigation. The city declined the offer the next morning. Sancho filed a separate lawsuit against Jackson County and several deputy sheriffs last July, following the 2019 night spent in the Jackson County Jail. Video from the prison cell shows officers battling Sancho on the ground and kneeling on his back and neck, allegedly knocking him unconscious. Officers then handcuffed him to a urine rack on the cell floor for more than two hours. Related: I’m a dark-haired man in this situation: Shakespeare Festival actor files case for excessive force after arrest Simon said that this incident, and that Sancho was being held without a legal explanation, both illustrate why many people of color do not feel safe when interacting with police. Even if officers engaged Tony to conduct a welfare check, he should never have ended up in jail, Simon said. He should never have been arrested. Tony should have been helped to get home safely that night. Sanchos’ arrest and its fallout come at a time when cities across the country have urged authorities to rethink public safety strategies, especially after the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The ACLU said the lawsuit was the start of an effort to address deep-rooted loopholes in Oregon’s law enforcement. Ashland city officials declined to comment.

