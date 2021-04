Bollywood Buzz: Amitabh Bachchan Steps In As Rishi Kapoor In The Intern’s Desi Adaptation | Bollywood

MUMBAI “Mr Lele”, the film announced a long time ago by Shashank Khaitan, now has a different story, so there is no Varun Dhawanmore in it. BhumiPednekar, who was in the same school as Khaitan, and Vicky Kaushal, who has already done theater with him. are in the lead. Dharma Productions has made a sensational public announcement of the redesign of “Dostana 2” directed by Collin D’Cunha. Buzz that’s it Karan joharhad massive fallout with Kartik Aaryanfor his “extreme lack of professionalism”. Kiara Advanihas been confirmed for the opposite “Anniyan” remake Ranveer Singh. Filming for “Apne 2” in London has been postponed until July. It was to be a long 45-day program, reveals Anil sharma. Boman Iraniand Arshad Warsiwill host the desi version of the international unscripted reality comedy “LOL”. It will have six episodes. Heena is a lookalike of Karisma kapoor across the border and would have reconstructed scenes and songs from his films. She is a huge fan of her and has watched “Raja Hindustani” on several occasions. Lata Mangeshkar, on Gudi Padwa’s day, released “Bhavarth Mauli” composed by his brother Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkarover 50 years ago. The poems are all written by the 13th century saint Sant Dnyaneshwar. The album is now embellished with a commentary from the singer. Asha Parekh, Helenand Waheeda Rehmanare on vacation together in the Andaman Islands. Farhan Akhtaris reportedly filming a silent international project in Thailand, which would be produced by Marvel Studios. Amitabh Bachchanenters Rishi kapoorshoes in the desi adaptation of “The Intern” produced by Deepika padukonewith Sunil Khetarpal. Amit Ravindernath Sharmaof “Badhaai Ho” directs the remake. Kapil sharmaonly revealed her baby boy’s name now after he was born on February 1. “We named him Trishaan,” he tweeted in response to a good friend and singer. Neeti Mohancall on Twitter to let people know. Anubhuti Kashyap, sister of Anurag kashyap, will conduct “Doctor G” with Ayushmann Khurranaand Rakul Preet Singh. Shraddha Kapoornodded to Pankaj Parashar“Chaalbaaz”. It’s unclear whether this is a reboot or a sequel to Parashar’s cult 1989 film. Meanwhile, Kapoor also celebrated his companion dog Shyloh’s 10th birthday with his girl gang. Vicky Kaushal announced that the Sam maneckshawbiopic got its title “Sam Bahadur”. Rajkumar hiraniwill make his next film with Shah Rukh Khan, then make a movie with Ranbir Kapoor.

