Actor-activists plan Broadway march to demand fairness transparency, Rudin’s removal or restorations





Following reported abuse allegations against Scott Rudin and the producers’ subsequent announcement that he had stepped back from his shows on April 22 Walk on Broadway will mobilize for appropriate accountability and safe working environments to advance in the theater industry. The event (originally scheduled for April 21 but modified due to weather forecasts), is hosted by Nattalyee Randall and Courtney Daniels and demands action not only from the Broadway League and Rudin himself, but also from Actors Equity. Association, calling for transparency on the part of unions on measures to ensure equity for BIPOC artists and other under-represented communities. The demands of the organizers began to be deployed on April 15 and evolved in the following days on the basis of dialogues with fellow craftsmen. For example, the initial request that Rudin be placed on Equitys Do Not Work listnow calls for the producer to be removed from the Broadway League (effectively preventing him from producing on Broadway) or to provide restorations in the form of donations to run theater companies. by BIPOC. The change follows discussions with members of the Equity Council about the influence of unions in these areas. (Read the six requests, as shared with Playbill, in their entirety below.) We don’t want them to be actors against the union; we do want the union to do its job and keep us safe, said Randall and Daniels. Were not trying to dive into a situation, Jaime Cepero, another organizer who is expected to speak during the march, told Playbill. It’s about having a community conversation and doing it together. Ultimately, it’s about having a safe workspace. The intersectional missions of the groups also include a greater representation of trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming artists as well as those with different abilities. The need for conversation echoes sentiment displayed in hashtag campaigns #NoNewsNoDues and #NoPlanNoDues, which sprouted following requests for dues from Equitys in the 13th month of the theater shutdown caused by the pandemic. In keeping with the promotion of open dialogue, Randall and Daniels hosted several forums via Instagram Live to encourage community input and address concerns. The next one will take place on April 19 at 9 p.m., hosted on the account of Broadway for racial justice (which the founder of the collective, Brandon Michael Nase, will also be present at the march on April 22). Along with Randall, Daniels, Nase and Cepero, the list of scheduled speakers events includes Eden Espinosa (who co-founded the organization Artists for economic transparency with Karen Olivo), artist-activist and Our offer Sis creator, Paige Levy (who previously co-organized a demonstration of Rudins West Side Story revival on the cast of Amar Ramasar), and Broadway alumni Ryan Vasquez, James Pierce III, Diamond Essence White and Ashley De La Rosa. READ: Karen Olivo won’t be returning Red Mill! Broadway Reopening Musical: People Are More Important Than Your Wallet After a 1 p.m. demonstration at Columbus Circle, which organizers say will include an ASL interpreter, the March itinerary will reach the Equitys offices and the IAC headquarters of Barry Diller, frequent production partner of Rudins, before rolling out. end in Washington Square Park. The organizers ask participants to wear black shirts: to obscure Broadway. Walk on Broadway Demands

1. Scott Rudin must be taken out of the Broadway League – If he is not taken out of the Broadway League, we want a restoration. We want Scott to publicly choose 20 BIPOC theaters and give them BIG SUM of money.

2. A comprehensive list of organizations that AEA works with to help Blacks, Aboriginals and EFC feel safer.

3. A full report on how equity 2020 dues were spent and what percentage is spent to facilitate conversations about diversity.

4. Achieve greater inclusion of trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming artists.

5. We want visibility on how the National Council votes for policies. We also want efforts to improve diversity on the board.

6. We want to achieve greater inclusion of artists with different visible and invisible abilities.







