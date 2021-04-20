No one could spawn the first franchise in pandemic Hollywood era

Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell in “Nobody,” directed by Ilya Naishuller. Allen Fraser / Universal Pictures



Ilya Naishuller and Derek Kolstads Nobody was the winner this weekend in the VOD charts. It has passed / is at the top of the charts at Fandango, Vudu, YouTube, Amazon and Google. The only outlier is iTunes, which seems to ignore PVOD offerings. Aside from that exception / caveat, Bob Odenkirks’ action comedy has done a great job. While we may never know how much real revenue PVOD theaters will generate in 21 days of revenue stream, the film is almost certain to be a solid little hit. It’s a $ 15 million, R-rated original film that grossed $ 19 million domestically (up from $ 6.82 million domestically) and $ 34.5 million worldwide so far. present. Gradation on a Covid curve, Nobody has all the ingredients to create a series of escape.

First, it gained generally positive reviews, with 82% freshness and 6.2 / 10 on Rotten tomatoes. Critics like me enjoyed the high-end hook (throwing the You better call Saul star as an ordinary guy who turns out to be a former government assassin), the flashing commentary of his macho premise, and the action-packed third act. I liked the previous parts that criticized its premise rather than the end parts that reveled in it, but the picture functions as quality popcorn entertainment and the audience clearly didn’t want to be made to feel guilty about winning the. action. Speaking of audiences, he got an A- from Cinemascore. So the critics and the public approved.

It earned its debut 2.83 times at $ 6.82 million (and above), becoming the first Universals live-action film to cross $ 20 million since. Dolittle and 1917 early 2020. While the $ 15 million film will be fully profitable from the theater, a solid boost from PVOD ($ 20 per pop, for which studios are raising around 80%) should make up for the harsh theatrical environment. PVOD’s success is driven by theatrical success, both in terms of people who saw the movie in theaters and told their friends about it and those who wanted to see the movie but waited (for convenience or for safety concern) until it is available for viewing at home.

Without going into detail, the film ends on a note that will absolutely allow for a sequel which in turn would allow most of the original cast to pick up as a result. I’m as vague as I get, but several cool characters played by cool actors survive the action sets and absolutely could make a comeback. A theoretical Person 2 wouldn’t just watch Bob Odenkirk kill the bad guys again, but rather watch Bob Odenkirk and his company kill the bad guys. Again, a big reason why The return of the mummy was a breakout sequel was due to marketing properly selling the entire cast of returning crowd-pleasing actors / characters (Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, Oded Fehr, etc.).

Without knowing what is going on at Universal or 87North Productions, the ingredients are absolutely there for a presumably successful follow-up. Critics liked the film. The audience liked the film. It was, relatively speaking, a commercial success in terms of budget and expectations. And those who saw it early on will tell their friends, while those who discover it in the post-theatrical afterlife (PVOD, DVD, streaming, cable, etc.) will tell their friends and probably introduce themselves. the opening weekend for a theatrical follow-up. -up. The ingredients are no different from what happened with Keanu Reeves John wick. Heck, the actor written by Derek Kolstad had a higher budget and less of a sequels-friendly ensemble cast.

If we were to get a Nobody sequel in a few years, it would be the first new theatrical franchise of the Covid era, and the second new franchise of the 2020s after Paramounts. Sonic the hedgehog (I’m guessing that Blumhouses The invisible Man will not get a direct result). This is an encouraging development for a theatrical industry that would like to mix original or new high concept / star vehicles in the midst of IP character / marquee franchise games. As long as budgets are in check, we can still get original, star-studded movies that can then spawn whole new franchises. Whether the world needs it or not Person 2, such an existing thing would only encourage Hollywood to give the green light the next Nobody.

