Sam Heughan invites Bollywood star Kirron Kher to Outlander set





Outlander star Sam Heughan invites Bollywood celebrities Anupam and Kirron Kher to set amid Kirron's battle with cancer. Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe took time out of their Outlander filming schedule to send greetings to Bollywood celebrity Kirron Kher, wife of Anupam kher. Until this season, Anupam Kher played a major role as Dr Vijay Kapoor in the NBC medical drama New Amsterdam, but in the most recent episode, it was revealed that her character will not be returning. It turns out Kher's absence from this season of New Amsterdam was not just due to COVID-19 protocols and travel restrictions, but rather his wife's battle with cancer. Given his diagnosis and the treatment that followed, Kher decided to quit the show after quickly becoming a fan favorite in the first two seasons. Sending lots of love and wishes. If you both want to visit the set someday let me know, I love showing you both. – Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) April 11, 2021 After learning of his cancer diagnosis, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe reached out to the Khers with a "wonderful and caring" message, according to Anupam Kher's tweet. Ultimately, Kher's wife Kirron is a huge Outlander fan and was overjoyed that the two managers approached her to ask for her health. In response to Kher's tweet, Sam Heughan invited them to the Outlander put when they want. As Outlander fan and as someone who grew up watching Bollywood movies featuring both Anupam and Kirron Kher, I would love to be on this tour. Sounds like a dream come true! Anupam and Kirron are both considered one of the biggest Bollywood stars in India and have been part of the film fraternity for many, many years. Their work in Bollywood speaks for itself. If I had to compare them to anyone in Hollywood, I would say they are the slightly older Bollywood version of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Yeah they are this fresh. And if you think Anupam Kher sounds familiar, other than New Amsterdam, he played in Netflix Sense8 as good as Silver Linings Playbook. And now maybe, just maybe, we can hope that he and his wife will make an appearance on Outlander. It would be the best Hollywood / Bollywood crossover we could ever ask for! To stay up to date on all things fantasy, sci-fi, and WiC, follow our full Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter. Get HBO, Starz, Showtime & MORE FOR FREE with a 7-Day Risk-Free Free Trial of Amazon Channels h / t Hindustan Times







