10 Hollywood actors who got their breakthrough in a Martin Scorsese movie

When actors are chosen in a Martin Scorsese movie, it’s almost like getting a golden ticket, no matter how crucial or small the role is, their careers will change almost instantly. Whether he snatches them out of obscurity or finds them in off-broadway plays, Scorsese has changed the landscape of cinema through his casting choices.
Because Scorsese has such an authoritative creative voice in the industry, casting directors presumptuously lash out at his new hires without even seeing the film. And if it weren’t for the famous director enlisting these performers, audiences likely wouldn’t have the iconic characters the actors would later embody.
ten Harvey Keitel
Keitel starred in Scorseses’ first film, Who knocks on my door, but since it wasn’t exactly a breakthrough for either, he made their first successful and highly influential collaboration Middle streets.
Since then, the actor has worked with Scorsese on a handful of other projects, including the most recent gangster epic, Irish. Keitel sort of gravitates towards film writers, as he not only works with Scorsese, but is a Tarantinos favorite as well.
9 Asa Butterfield
Compared to its huge budget, Hugo is considered a surprising box office bomb, but it still grossed nearly $ 200 million and introduced the world to Asa Butterfield. Since he was only 14 when the film was released, it made his acting skills in the children’s 3D movie much more shocking.
After that he became one of the youngest a-listers working in Hollywood, as he was the protagonist. Ender’s match, and he is now the lead actor in the hugely popular Netflix original series Sex education.
8 Jodie foster
Being another actor who rose to fame at such a young age thanks to Scorsese, Jodie Foster had a similar start to Butterfield, only in a very different film. Scorsese chose the 12-year-old as Iris, an underagesex worker in whom Travis tries to save Taxi driver.
Following this exposure, she became the go-to teenager to direct family films. But featured in Taxi driver apparently foreshadowed Foster Career Adults, as she starred in numerous crime dramas including Panic room, flight plan, and Inside man.
7 Albert brooks
Other more jealous actors would say Albert Brooks was lucky, like his part of Tom in Taxi driver is his very first role in the cinema. Since then, Brooks has had such a varied career, ranging from starring in more dramas to even directing his own acclaimed films.
And even his success in directing could be due to Scorsese too, as watching the famous director work on set could only be inspiring. But Brooks isn’t even visible in his most famous role of all, as he voices Marvin in The world of Nemo.
6 Margot Robbie
Before getting a lead role in the wolf of Wall Street, the most gangster movie not to talk about gangsters, Margot Robbie had nothing more on her CV than a recurring role in an Australian soap opera.
When Robbie was first shown on screen, every viewer’s jaw dropped and she became a bankable star overnight. Even eight years after its release, the wolf of Wall Street remains one of the best Robbies movies.
5 Joe pesci
While Pesci has been somewhat typed throughout his career as an all bark, no bite character, it all started with Scorseses. Angry bull where he played Joey, Jakes’ brother.
The actor cracked one of his sets during a fight with De Niro, but it was worth it, as he was not only nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, but he became a movie icon. . If it wasn’t for Angry bull, the public would never have seen him like Harry, half the wet bandits, in Alone at home.
4 John Turturro
The first film in which Turturro appeared was Angry bull, but it wasn’t exactly a groundbreaking performance, as it didn’t have any lines and it wasn’t even credited. But six years later, Turturro played a much larger role in The color of silver, the incredibly stylish pool movie starring Tom Cruise and Paul Newman.
Even with these two intimidating heavyweights in the lead roles, Turturro held on, and that’s how he became such an incredible character actor.
3 Lorraine Bracco
Performance in Goodfellas are one of the reasons why this is arguably the best film in Scorseses, and while male gangster characters spend most of the screen time, Bracco has stolen the show every time she was on screen. ‘screen. The actor played Karen Hill, a mafia bride who struggled to come to terms with Henry’s career, but still enjoyed the rewards that came with it, and Bracco was nearly ranked in that role for her career.
However, she continued to play Jennifer Melli, Tony Sopranos’ therapist in The Sopranos, and this is one of the most famous shows.
2 Michael imperioli
Bracco is not the only one Goodfellas alum to obtain a major role on The Sopranos. As Goodfellas and The Sopranos have a lot in common, there are a lot of crossovers with their actors, but the greatest achievement is Michael Imperioli.
Imperioli only has two scenes in the movie, but these are two of the most important, because it shows how depraved Tommy really is. for him to get a major role inThe Sopranosand will act alongside James Gandolfini for six years.
1 Robert De Niro
It all started with Middle streets. Being the film that established Scorseses’ style, from Mafia lifestyle to filming in New York City, it was also the film that arguably started the greatest actor-director duo in movie history.
Not only did Robert De Niro play the role of Vito Corleone in The Godfather II the following year and become one of the most prolific actors of all time, but the performer worked with Scorsese newtime. Whether playing a tormented taxi driver Taxi driver or a lamented former hitman in Irish, actor and director bring out the best in each other, and have been for almost 50 years.
