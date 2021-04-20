‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2’ reveals the management team





Variety first reported the news. Even before the original Spider-Verse open film, THR reported that Dos Santos was running Sony Pictures’ animation function. What was unknown at the time was that Powers and Thompson were working with Dos Santos on the sequel. Dos Santos is known for his work onAvatar: The Last Airbender and Netflix Voltron series. Powers is in the Oscar race this year for his screenplay One night in Miami, which he adapted from his play. His Pixar film Soul, which he co-wrote and co-directed, received three Oscar nominations, including Best Animated Feature. Thompson is a Spider-Verse veterinarian, having served as the production designer of the original film, with his credits also includingCloudy with a chance of meatballs and its sequel. The first one Spider-Verse The film was praised for its groundbreaking animation style and its storyline centered around African-Latino teenager Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who teamed up with different versions of Spider-Man across the multiverse. He then captured the Oscar for best animated feature film. Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the producing brains behind the original, return to produce and write the screenplay with Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings David Callaham, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg also produce, with Alonzo Ruvalcaba co-producing. Peter Ramsey, who co-directed the original with Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman, executive produced with Aditya Sood. We are so lucky to have Joaquim, Justin and Kemp on the Spider-Verseteam. They are all superheroes at what they do and each brings a unique sensibility to the Spider-Verse, “Lord and Miller said in a statement.” We are huge fans of Joaquims’ work – he makes his characters so heartfelt. and unique, and it can tell an emotional story with an action sequence like a musical does through a song. Justin is a maverick filmmaker who relentlessly pursues visual innovation and surprise, but always in favor of emotional storytelling. Kemps’s work is incisive and ambitious and funny with a writers’ wisdom and a director’s heart, he knows just what matters in each scene. All three of them elevate every project they take on, and they certainly improve our game. Honestly, we love them and want to be their friends and we were hoping that working together on this movie over the next few years will make that totally possible. The sequel has an Oct. 7, 2022 release date. Dos Santos is replaced by UTA. Powers is replaced by Gersh, Media Talent Group and Gang Tire Thompson is replaced by VERVE Talent & Literary Agency.







