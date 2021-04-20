9-1-1: Lone Star: Jim Parrack and Sierra McClain on Judd and Grace Fall in Love and What’s Next | Entertainment

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2, Episode 9, Saving Grace.]

If you are also a big fan of firefighter Judd (Jim parrack) and the 9-1-1 Graces dispatcher (Sierra McClain) relationship that we are, you loved the episode of April 19 where 9-1-1: Lone Star, while Judd waits to see if Grace wakes up after their car exits a bridge into the water, reveals how they met.

What results is pure rom-com in flashbacks: a cute encounter (when he calls a prayer crisis hotline, which she works for), Tommy (Gina Torres) introducing them to the bar, a breakup due to his disapproving father and a reconciliation, thanks to twinning friends (Tommy and her husband, Charles, played by Derek Webster).

And the good news is Grace will be fine, too, after a bit of physiotherapy. Even happier news? She is pregnant!

Parrack and McClain preview the sequel.

What’s next for future parents Judd and Grace?

Sierra McClain: It’s gonna be a whole new side of Grace, [not just] because she has never been a mother before. But [also] we’ve seen her cool, calm and collected in the office, but having to be patient and understanding raising a child will be a different dynamic and it can test Grace a bit. I am delighted to see her as a mother.

Jim Parrack: I’m too. Judds will start looking to take on more responsibility and go see my dad and go to Owen [Rob Lowe] and just saying: How did you make this transition? The first thing on my plate is that I have to help Grace recover. She’s in a bad place.

What What does Graces Recovery and Physiotherapy look like? How willing is she to let Judd and others help her?

McClain: Knowing Grace, probably not much. It is one thing to try to help other people out of the crisis. But then, when you’re in a crisis yourself, it’s a whole different story. The consequences will probably be [her] I don’t really know how to deal with it.

How does Judd deal with this? Having to watch Grace go through it and not necessarily be able to help as much as she wants?

Parrack: The writers did a good job when they wrote [the next] episodes, showing that everyone is willing and willing to help, but at the end of the day you have to let the person who needs the help dictate those terms a bit. You cannot make them feel dependent if they are trying to feel independent. On their way to recovery, as much as you might want to say, let me take care of everything, if that’s not what’s going to be of most use to someone, you have to swallow your pride and you adapt.

I guess she’s going to be off work. With the flashbacks, we saw how much helping others means to her: we see her on the emergency prayer line before moving on to the 9-1-1 dispatcher function. Does she find something else to do with her time to help others?

McClain: Grace puts herself in a few situations trying not only to pass the time, but to fill that space where she used to be a helping hand for others. Speaking of this now and playing, I think of my mom because my mom has suffered from chronic pain for much of her life and she has a mother of four and she is also naturally a nanny. She was certainly a great inspiration to play this role. Grace is exactly the same.

You two have to play a romantic comedy with the flashbacks. What did you know about their history before that?

McClain: I didn’t know much. The only real context I knew was in the very first episode where Judd and Grace talk about what Judd had to do to get her: build a pool deck for her dad. It was a lot to take in an hour. I was, however, pleasantly surprised. When Jim kind of gave me the recap before I got the full draft, I was like, Oh my God, what are we going to get into?

Jim: I was really, really impressed with what Tim Minear did with the script in that he had the voice of the franchise, our 9-1-1 operator, already on a phone somewhere. It was totally indicative of who she already was as a human being. There was quite a crowd and getting to know each other in a very deep way before we looked at each other at the bar. I know it can’t be totally original. I’m sure there is something else that looks a lot like this, but I thought it was a really new way to get to the heart of the matter. By the time we were star struck on the dance floor, we already have an established and meaningful relationship. It was really, really fun to go about it that way.

McClain:Seeing their story, it makes sense to know why it seems like they handled their relationship issues the way they do.

Tommy was so much fun at the bar.

McClain: I love him so much.

Parrack: She is great.

McClain: I told him, I’m so happy Tommy is such a crucial part of this story. I told Tim, you really put so much of your heart into this. We couldn’t help but do the same. Having Gina be there and be an integral part, even though her introduction came in the second season, it felt so good. I liked it so much.

Will Judd and Grace turn to Tommy and Charles for advice on how to become parents?

Parrack: We certainly need their help. They are doing a good job. They introduced their characters through the problem of what to do when a dynamic at home totally changes. If they can become parents in good times and crises and are flexible enough to know when to take on which role, then I think they would be good mentors.

We saw Judds’ anger get the better of him in a flashback and in the hospital. Will it come back?

Parrack: There is a bit of unresolved PTSD left over from Season 1. There was this tragedy that happened and then I stormed out of the counselors office halfway through a session and we got it. barely mentioned it again. This backstory shows that before any sort of trauma like this, there was a temper to deal with. I think he uses it in all the right places.

We got these great flashbacks of him fixing his friends mom’s house.

Parrack:It was a really cool sequence to shoot. I have known the value of fines. They can be uncomfortable at times, but I really, really liked that instead of doing it with words, Tim wrote that Judd, at Graces’ suggestion, just took it upon himself to start doing what he was doing. was pretty sure to be of use to the person. . Then from there let them dictate the terms of what happens next.

