iHeartMedia and NFL Team Up to Launch NFL Podcast Network | Business

iHeartMedia, the world’s No. 1 podcast publisher according to Podtrac and the National Football League (NFL) today announced an exclusive podcast partnership to launch the NFL Podcast Network, which will include the distribution of existing NFL Media podcasts, ( Around the NFL, Move the Sticks, NFL Fantasy Football, Huddle and Flow, NFL Total Access: The Locker Room, Good Morning Football and NFL Legends) as well as the co-production and distribution of two dozen new original podcasts.

Podcasts are an increasingly important way to reach fans and a compelling way to tell stories about the NFL, said Kevin LaForce, senior vice president, Media Strategy and Business Development. We look forward to partnering with iHeartMedia to bring the NFL Podcast Network to life and deliver our podcast content seamlessly to fans on their platform and wherever podcasts are consumed.

As part of the exclusive deal, the new podcast roster will develop new shows with NFL Films using some of the best content from their archives, while also creating new podcasts focused on NFL history, internal access , etc. These NFL podcasts will be distributed through the iHeartPodcast network.

Our partnership with the NFL is an incredible time for iHeart and the podcast industry, period, said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. The NFL represents sport at its highest level with the greatest athletes and the most thrilling games the world has seen. These are legendary stories, and we can’t wait to roll out a roster of amazing new podcasts to capture it all for the huge iHearts audience and huge NFL fan base.

We’re excited to partner with the NFL to extend their reach through podcasting to millions of listeners around the world, said John Sykes, president of entertainment companies at iHeartMedia. With these upcoming podcasts, fans will be able to experience the NFL in a whole new way with rich, deep audio content about their favorite teams and exclusive commentary from their favorite players.

The first new original podcasts from this partnership will be underway by next summer, ahead of the 2021 NFL season, and will be available on the iHeartRadio app and wherever podcasts are heard.

About NFL Media Podcasts

Around the NFL

The “Around the NFL” team of Gregg Rosenthal, Dan Hanzus and Marc Sessler presents the latest football news with a touch of cheerfulness.

Move the Sticks with Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks

Former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks describe the latest news and action in the league from a scouts perspective.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast

Fantasy Football fans, this podcast is for you. Marcas Grant, Mike Florio and Kimmi Chex provide in-depth fantasy football analysis combining in-depth stats and movie study to help you win your league and earn bragging rights to friends, colleagues or family.

Huddle and Flow

Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter use their experiences as two black men over 40 covering the NFL to bring unfiltered, informative and entertaining listeners on important issues involving the league on and off the field.

Full NFL access: the locker room

Former NFL Head Coach Brian Billick and fullback Michael Robinson provide unique stories and insights about football and those who coach and play it. These two Super Bowl champions take listeners into the locker room to learn what’s really going on in the NFL.

Good morning football

It’s never too early for football! Every morning, Will Selva brings you the top NFL stories you need to know in a small daily podcast. Hear daily commentary from GMFB personalities Kay Adams, Nate Burleson, Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt.

NFL Legends Podcast

The NFL Legends Podcasts is an unscripted podcast series discussing the challenges and personal anecdotes of NFL players. Hosted by Hall of Fame member Aeneas Williams, topics include parenting, coaching, wellness and overcoming adversity.

