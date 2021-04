Chrysalis in honor of the duo “RWQuarantunes” Richard and Demi Weitz

The father-daughter team will be honored alongside Bob Hart, President and CEO of the TruAmerica Multifamily, at the “Chrysalis Night In” on May 13th.

Chrysalis, the Southern California-based nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless people find their way through employment preparation and placement programs, is preparing for its second annual virtual gala in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Chrysalis Night In” will air live on May 13 from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. PST and will honor a pair who have achieved media darling status through their massive philanthropic efforts during the pandemic. Richard Weitz, WME Partner, and his daughter Demi Weitz will be honored to have co-founded and directed their “RWQuarantunes” concert series which has raised over $ 23 million for more than 40 organizations. ofTruAmerica Multifamily. This virtual gala will feature musical and comedic performances, celebrity appearances and exclusive auction items available to ticket holders and sponsors. Gala sponsors include Benedict Canyon Equities, Greystar, Johnny Carson Foundation, Kennedy Wilson, NBCUniversal, Netflix, TruAmerica MultifamilyandU.S. Bank. The co-chairs of the event are Kerry Brown, Rebecca Gayheart Dane, Rick Hess, Josh Lieberman, Stacey SherandRichard Weitz. The COVID-19 health crisis has created a parallel unemployment crisis and Chrysalis is in a unique position to help our community recover, said Chrysalis President and CEO Mark Loranger. Over the past year, we have virtually welcomed over 5,000 new customers. And in the same way that we had to move to a virtual service model, we are also incredibly proud to have the support of our donors and community members who celebrate with us online at “ Chrysalis Night In ”. instead of meeting us in person at the Butterfly Ball. Last year’s virtual event welcomed over 800 guests, including Anne Hathaway, Robert De Niro, Jamie Foxx, Zach Braff, Natasha Bedingfield, Gavin Rossdale, Linda Perry and Seth MacFarlane, among others. can be found here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos