Amira claims Andrew started dating again right after breakup

The saga of the messy relationship between Amira Lollysa and Andrew Kenton continued on the second part of the90 day fiancéreunion on Sunday night, this time with Amira claiming Andrew started dating again as soon as the couple broke up. The couple’s disastrous breakup has led to a whirlwind of online drama as Andrew tries to prove Amira to be a liar who wants fame and twists their story. Meanwhile, Amira states that Andrew is a controlling and emotionally abusive manipulator. The former couple have revealed conflicting reports on many aspects of their relationship. Although Andrew said Amira broke up with him after failing to get on the plane, Amira now claims that an ultimatum Andrew offered ultimately ended their relationship.

Many fans were eager to see Andrew and Amira go head to head at the Say it all and settle their drama once and for all. Their entire relationship was marked by affirmations, she said. While many people have sided with Amira and described Andrew as the villain, others are more skeptical. Viewers believe the two actors are lying about the details of their relationship. However, the face-to-face confrontation did not materialize. First part of the Say it all saw Andrew come off the stage after Amira said she wouldn’t video phone if he was present. It was revealed in the second half of the show that Andrew had actually left the studio. As a result, viewers and the cast of season eight only heard Amira’s side of the story. This made cast members like Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya question whether Amira was being honest.

Amira was nonchalant about Andrew’s exit, as she put it, “I won’t give him the pleasure of controlling me again in my whole life.“Rebecca Parrott supported the French beauty and said it was suspicious that Andrew only wanted to come to Tell-All to confront her. Amira, who had made it clear that she was not ready for babies with Andrew, her American ex said she had to get pregnant as soon as she arrived in the US or he didn’t want to marry her. This ultimatum would have caused Andrew to yell at Amira all night long, even though she claimed she was still willing to be with him at that time.However, Amira dropped another bombshell when she said Andrew was on dating sites before he even landed in his home country.

The Frenchwoman also claimed she had no contact with Andrew after asking her to return her engagement ring to him. Amira claimed she returned the ring and sent gifts to Andrew and his family, although they never responded to her gesture. Amira also said Andrew did not try to contact her during her three-day detention en route to their failed meeting in Mexico. However, Jovi was skeptical of Amira’s claims and said he wanted Andrew to be present to respond to her claims. Tarik was supportive of Amira when she said she was scared of Andrew, but actor Julia Trubkina said he looked like a nice guy. A mature Tarik said Andrew’s appearance didn’t matter.

While Amira had a disastrous trip on90 day fiancé, she revealed that she is currently in love with an American. Amira’s boyfriend is Camel Ventura, based in Los Angeles. Andrew has always claimed that Amira used him to gain fame and possibly citizenship in the United States. This has led some cast and viewers to be skeptical of Amira’s relationship with another American. However, the French beauty maintains that she is truly in love with her new partner. Given that Andrew and Amira are made for good, the couple will not appear in the next season of90 Day Fianc: Happy Forever?It signifies their journey into the90 day fiancé the franchise has probably ended. While they provided some memorable drama, many viewers ultimately don’t trust Andrew or Amira.

