Tom Ellis calls the cops for a suspicious package | Entertainment





Police are investigating the shipment of a mystery package to Tom Ellis’ home. The ‘Lucifer’ star and his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer called the cops after being scared when a glitter bomb – a box full of glitter – was sent to their Los Angeles home and they were particularly concerned about the fact that the package was addressed to the screenwriter, rather than her more famous husband. According to TMZ, LAPD’s threat management division is currently investigating and has a lead on a suspect. Just three weeks ago, Tom paid tribute to those who worked on ‘Lucifer’ as he wrapped up filming on the Netflix show after six seasons. Along with a snapshot of a farewell gift of a lighter engraved with the dates of his work on his wife’s program, Tom wrote on Instagram: “Today is the day. 6 years ago, j started a journey with the most amazing group of people and today we say a warm goodbye to each other. “Thanks to every crew member who helped bring the #Lucifer’s story to life. What a ride. (Sic)” Tom’s co-star Lesley-Ann Brandt, who stars as Mazikeen on the series, also wrote a touching farewell to the show on the social media platform. The 39-year-old star wrote: “Here we are, at the end of our journey you and I laughed and cried, loved and lost and now we say goodbye to you and I. True to your journey, to your body, your heart, never more to speak while speaking but never without your words. “I’m grateful for the seasons. I’m grateful for the lessons. I’m grateful for the challenges. I’m grateful. Happy are the memories we share, you and me. Your skin was my skin. Your heart IS my heart. For still but no more., I loved you like no other. “On this, our last day, I sit with immense gratitude for sharing your story. Your story of love, betrayal, forgiveness, reflection, above all, LOVE. Never so close to another, but ready to love another, Mazikeen de les Lilim, we are one, you and me. For what was, what is and what is meant to be, THANKS … for all of that. (sic) “ “ Lucifer ” began in 2016 on Fox, which remained his broadcast home for three seasons until 2018, when he was taken off the airwaves only to be captured by Netflix.

