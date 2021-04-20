Padma Shri actor Vivekh dies following emergency heart surgeries | Bollywood

Connect with us

Vivekh, Tamil film actor from CHENNAI and recipient of Padma Shri, died on April 17 in a private hospital here. He was 59 years old.

He was admitted to SIMS hospital a day earlier after showing signs of acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock.

Vivekh, who was in critical condition, was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support, the hospital said.

Vivekh was taken to the hospital emergency room unconscious around 11 a.m. on April 16 by family members. He was resuscitated in the emergency room by specialists and then underwent an emergency coronary angiography followed by angioplasty.

According to doctors, Vivekh had complained to family members of chest pain.

Condemning her death, the governor of Telangana and the lieutenant governor of Pondicherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Vivekh, through his comedic dialogues, had spread good social messages and earned the nickname “Chinna Kalaivanar” or Little Kalaivanar (the movie actor Late Tamil NS Krishnan had the nickname Kalaivanar) and was also an environmentalist in planting lakhs of saplings.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami in his condolence message said it was shocking to hear of the Vivekh’s death.

With his incomparable service, Vivekh’s passing is a great loss for the cinema and the social service sectors, Palaniswami said.

DMK Chairman MK Stalin said Vivekh, through his distinctive style, offered humorous and social messages.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said Vivekh’s death was hard to believe. He was socially and environmentally conscious and was instrumental in planting lakhs of saplings.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) leader Mr. H. Jawahirullah said in his condolence message that Vivekh has sown good thoughts and constructive actions in people’s minds.

In a tweet, Rajinikant said he suffered greatly from the death of his close friend Vivekh. He will not forget every day during the filming of the movie Sivaji.

Several actors and movie fans pay homage to Vivekh’s remains at his residence here.

Vivekh born under the name Vivekanandan first joined the government service of Tamil Nadu and then moved on to the world of cinema.

He made his debut in 1987 in the film “Manathil Urudhi Vendum” directed by the late K. Balachander.

Soon he was in high demand and played with prominent heroes like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Surya and others. He has appeared in over 200 films.

Vivekh received the Padma Shri in 2009 and the Kalaivanar Prize from the government of Tamil Nadu.

Vivekh, an admirer of the late APJ President Abdul Kalam, as part of the Green Kalam project was instrumental in planting lakhs of saplings and also in mass campaigns for tree planting and protection of the environment.

Meanwhile, the government of Tamil Nadu has decided to bestow full police honors on the last Vivekh rites in recognition of his contributions to the arts and society.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who has worked with Vivekh in films such as “Sivaji: The Boss” and “Manathil Urudhi Vendum”, tweeted: “Jr Kalaivanar, social activist, and my close friend, Vivek. His disappearance caused me to disappear. much pain. I can never forget the time I shared with him during the making of Sivaji. My sincere condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. “

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan shared a photo of himself with Vivekh and wrote in Tamil. His caption translates to: “An actor’s duty doesn’t end with acting, but it extends to giving back to the community that raised him. My friend Vivekh lived up to this with his social service. As someone who lived Kalam’s dream of adding greenery to the planet, his passing has left Tamil Nadu private. “

Malayalam actor Mohanlal expressed “his sincere condolences.

“Rang De Basanti” actor Siddharth tweeted: “Goodbye sir. Even in death, you were way ahead of your time. We will all miss you terribly. There will be laughter and food for thought in the heavens. tonight. #VIVEKH “

Actor R. Madhavan tweeted, “RIP @Actor_Vivek sir. Heartbroken and dumbfounded that you were embarking so suddenly and early on your heavenly journey. The world is deprived of a really good man who really cared about everyone. world and everything in it. I will so miss your laughter, your wisdom and your care. Heaven is lucky.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted his condolences: “Great admirer of his work and his genius. We have lost a legend today. My condolences to family, friends and fans of Vivek sir. #RIPVivekSir” .

Singer Chinmayi Sripada and actors Shruti Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh were among others who mourned the loss.

