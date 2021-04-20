Demi Lovatos documentary sheds light on drug addiction in the entertainment industry





American singer, songwriter and actress Demi Lovato uses her platform to highlight the realities of the entertainment industry and her own struggles. Lovato premiered his four-part documentary series Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil on YouTube on March 23, which aired episodes over a two-week period and details his experiences with drug addiction, including his potentially fatal overdose in 2018. Bailey Perkins, second year in pharmacy and one of the leaders of The Generation Rx Collaborative at Ohio State, a student organization focused on drug safety, prescription drug abuse and misuse, and prevention tactics, said anyone can take something out of this documentary. Demi Lovato is a huge role model, and I think her addiction story is incredibly powerful and revealing to a lot of people, Perkins said. There are many famous people who have struggled with drug addiction, but there are still many people who choose to use substances. It’s because it’s not something you choose. The first episode, Losing Control, addresses Lovatos’ experience with drug addiction, eating disorders growing up, and details about the night of his overdose. The finale, Rebirthing, airing on April 6, focuses on Lovatos’ journey with her sexuality, her new album, and not letting her near-death experiences define her. Perkins said the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration offers a 24-hour emergency line at 1-800-662-HELP where one can call anonymously if needed. She said that United States Government Website is also a good tool to use, as it provides information on how to recognize the signs of addiction and where to find help. As of 2019, the drug is present in almost half of all music videos, and an alcohol consumption scene airs on TV every 22 minutes, according to one. report American addiction centers. Exposure to these images can manipulate the way people view drug and alcohol use, according to the AAC. However, seeing Demi Lovato, a well-known public figure, talking about her experiences has the potential to help people in the same situations, said Rachel Toelke, a second year studying health sciences and integrative health and a mental health advocate. Sometimes celebrities are seen as perfect and flawless in every way, Toelke said. For students, seeing someone they may have idolized open up can really be a heartwarming action. They may feel validated in their experiences by the fact that she is telling her own story. According to National Directory of American Drug Addiction Rehabilitation Centers, the entertainment industry leaves little room for celebrities to take care of themselves and offers limited education on drug prevention. A lack of resources and personal space can potentially lead to celebrity breakdown. Eric Wandersleben, director of media relations and outreach for the Ohio Department of Mental Health, said the Ohio States Collegiate recovery program is a good tool for students struggling with mental illness or an addiction. Information about the organization can be found on its website. Wandersleben said the Ohio toll-free helpline can be reached at 1-800-720-9616 for people seeking help or information related to mental illness and addiction. Franklin County Mental Health, Alcohol and Drugs Council is also available for local prevention, treatment and recovery support programs at 614-224-1057.

