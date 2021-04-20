7 Bay Area arts and entertainment events to check out this week

The Chronicles guides notable arts and entertainment events in the Bay Area.

Oscar nominee Youn Yuh-jung celebrated with retrospective at Smith Rafael Film Center

For many American moviegoers, the star of 2020 is 73 Youn Yuh-jung, the grandmother in Lee Isaac Chung’s wonderful family drama “Minari”. Youn and her co-star Steven Yeun became the first actors of Korean descent to be nominated for an Oscar Youn is the frontrunner to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

But Korean audiences know her well over a legendary five-decade career. Thus, the Smith Rafael Film Center’s online retrospective featuring four films made in the past 11 years can be seen as a brief introduction to his work.

In “The Housemaid,” she is a key manipulator in a twisted sex triangle; in the bittersweet “The Bacchus Ladies”, she is a prostitute (in Korea, the Bacchus Ladies are prostitutes in their fifties and over); and she plays the mother of a film student in “In Another Country”, which stars Isabelle Huppert.

“Minari”, of course, is available to stream on demand. The Oscars are scheduled to air Sunday, April 25 on ABC.

Youn Yuh-jung retrospective: Until Thursday April 22. $ 8 general, free for California Film Institute members.cafilm.org

G. Allen Johnson

Week-long virtual dance festival in San Jose features local artists

Each year around this time, SJDanceCo, San Jose’s contemporary dance company, celebrates the arrival of spring with a week-long festival of new works. This year, of course, the event has been redesigned as a virtual offering, but it will still be able to highlight the diversity of the Bay Areas dance community.

To celebrate National Dance Week, the company plans to present a free series of five to seven daily short video dances featuring local artists.

A Time to Dance: Annual SJDanceCos Spring Dance Festival. From Monday April 19 to Sunday April 25. Free. sjdanceco.org

Joshua Kosman

Rita Moreno honored by SF Gay Mens Chorus

With a 70-year showbiz career full of praise and admiration, Rita Moreno could easily have decided to take to the seas at this point. But the winning legend of EGOTkeeps moving forward, with prominent film and television appearances and a recent documentary about his life.

Moreno is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the San Francisco Gay Mens Chorus at Crescendo Voices Rising, the group’s annual benefit concert in honor of LGBTQ + champions of equality. The event is virtual this year, of course, but promises not to let pass the energy and verve that characterize the group.

Besides Moreno, the winners include country singer LeAnn Rimes, who will perform a track from her upcoming album Gods Work, and Terrance Kelly, artistic director of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir.

Crescendo Voices Rising: 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22. $ 25 – $ 60. sfgmc.org

Joshua Kosman

Danny Scheie bids farewell to UC Santa Cruz with comedy of Errors reading

Do not worry:Danny Scheie,most likely the main performer of Bay Areas of comedic stage roles, does not retire from acting.

He is retiring from UC Santa Cruz, where he was a professor in the theater arts department for almost 30 years. By way of sending, he returns of course to a favorite role, two roles: Dromio of Ephesus and Dromio of Syracuse, the twin servants of Shakespeares The Comedy of Errors. Their masters? Also twin brothers, and neither of the twins have seen their brother since childhood. As you can guess, high jinks ensue.

Proceeds from the play reading, featured on Zoom, will help establish the new Danny Scheie Scholarship Fund, which is aimed at prospective theater students.

Scheie is the cast of other actors from a 1988 production of the show, with the company then known as Shakespeare Santa Cruz, as well as current UCSC students and favorite collaborators of his career, including includingAysan Celik,Aldo BillingsleaandSean San Jos.

“The comedy of errors”: 5:30 pm Friday April 23. $ 10 and more.bit.ly/comedyoferrorsucsc

Lily janiak

Creativity Explored Art Changes Lives Gala Live With Digital Quilt

Creativity Explored, San Francisco’s renowned art center and art gallery for people with intellectual disabilities, is presenting its annual Art Changes Lives gala online this year, to meet the needs of classes, studios and exhibitions at their artists.

The event includes acrazy virtual quilt project, where participants can contribute to an ongoing community artwork. It also includes a fundraising auction featuring works by artists from Creativity Explored. VIP tickets include access to a virtual happy hour and party kit with limited edition items from Creativity Explored, beer from Fort Point Beer Co., snacks from Bi-Rite, and dessert from Recchiuti Confections .

A live performance by drag queen, visual artist and former CE volunteer Cassidy LeBlanc, along with a celebratory video of the artists’ programs working from home, will be the centerpiece of the nights with appearances from fan favorite artists. from the community, Antonio Benjamin, John Patrick McKenzie and Doris. Yen.

Benefit of the “Arts Changes Lives” gala on Explored Creativity: 5:30 pm, Friday, April 23. Tickets starting at $ 50artchangeslives.org

Well done Tony

The stars align with the Kilbanes in weightlessness at the Bruns Amphitheater

The stars of the Theater Galaxy appear to have aligned because three glorious, but so far separate, phenomena have joined forces for a new online production.

The first isthe KilbanesWeightless, a rock opera inspired by a myth about two sisters in Ovids Metamorphoses that combines magnificent music, fierce performances and dazzling, original structure.

The second is director Tamilla Woodard, who brought a playful touch toMen on boatsand a steady hand and a sharp eye toTop girls,both at the American Conservatory Theater.

The third is the outdoor setting of the Browns Amphitheater, the base of the California Shakespeare Theater, whose stage resembles a giant, magical book open in the midst of the Orinda Hills.

WP Theater, a 43-year-old New York company, originally planned to produce an in-person version of the show. Instead, it’s now a theatrical concert film, with many returning cast members including creators Kate Kilbane and Dan Moses (who are also an Oakland couple), Lila Blue, and Josh Pollock. .

“In weightlessness”: broadcast on demand until May 30. Free.wptheater.org

Lily janiak

Richard Diebenkorn: Exhibition of paintings and works on paper in his final weeks at the Berggruen Gallery

Richard Diebenkorn: Paintings and Works on Paper, 1948-1992 enters its final weeks at the Berggruen Gallery, and a recent tour of the exhibition with gallery owner John Berggruen shows that it deservesa second look.The exhibition (the ninth solo gallery exhibition in Diebenkorn) features over 50 paintings, works on paper, prints and collages, many of which are rarely seen from private collections.

Presented on all three floors of the galleries, Berggruen took me on a tour of the first level, which showcases Diebenkorn’s early experiences with abstraction, as well as works that resemble studies for some of the founding visual languages ​​of the artists’ series. Ocean Park. Highlights include Ocean Park # 23, from 1969, and a rarely exhibited example of the cigar box lid paintings, titled Cigar Box Lid # 4, from 1976. The lower level of the gallery features mostly prints and paintings. collages, including the spectacular Untitled (Yellow Collage) from 1969.

The second floor contains most of the figurative work, including a portrait of fellow artist David Park as well as the 1962 tennis player and Marin Landscape dating from 1961-62. We will rarely have the opportunity to see a Diebenkorn show of this magnitude in such an intimate setting.

One in lineviewing roomof the exhibition is also presented on the galleries website.

Richard Diebenkorn: Paintings and works on paper, 1948-1992: viewable until April 30 by appointment only. Send an email to [email protected] to make reservations. Berggruen Gallery, 10 Hawthorne Street, SF 415-781-4629.berggruen.com

Well done Tony

